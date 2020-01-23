Travel Channel Renews Haunting Series THE HOLZER FILES

Last year, exclusively and for the first-time ever, Travel Channel reopened the case files of America's first ghost hunter, Hans Holzer, revealing the original recordings and documents from the paranormal pioneer's renowned studies. Following a very successful first season of "The Holzer Files" - which pulled in more than 5.8 million viewers - Travel Channel has announced a second season pickup. The series will return in late 2020 with 13 brand new episodes.

"Viewers were fascinated to reopen these mysterious and harrowing cases through 'The Holzer Files,'" said Travel Channel general manager Matthew Butler. "It really is a striking tribute to Hans Holzer himself - who would have turned 100 this week - to revisit more of his investigations and to honor his lifelong work and pioneering journey into the unknown."

In "The Holzer Files," a dedicated paranormal team - led by paranormal investigator Dave Schrader, psychic medium Cindy Kaza and equipment technician Shane Pittman - revisits Holzer's most captivating cases. With the help of Holzer's daughter, Alexandra Holzer, and researcher Gabe Roth, the team picks up where Holzer left off to re-examine the terrifying hauntings that he dedicated his life to researching.

Recognized as the "father of the paranormal," Hans Holzer's legendary four-decade exploration into disturbing hauntings like the Amityville Horror house, helped spawn legions of supernatural enthusiasts, more than 120 books and even inspired Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis to write "Ghostbusters." In each hour-long episode, the team will cull through thousands of Holzer's recently discovered documents, letters, photographs and chilling audio and visual recordings dating back to the 1950s. Using his findings, team members track down recent developments from each haunting and head back to the location to reinvestigate with a fresh perspective, harnessing their own research, skills and expertise.

"The Holzer Files" is produced by Painless Entertainment for Travel Channel. For Painless, the executive producers are Jim Casey, Ross Kaiman and Rob Saffi. For Travel Channel, the executive producer is Christine Shuler, Julie Meisner Eagle is vice president of production and development, Matthew Butler is general manager and Henry Schleiff is group president of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, AMERICAN HEROES CHANNEL and Destination America.





