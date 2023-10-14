TransLash & WNET's Chasing The Dream to Present AMERICAN PROBLEMS, TRANS SOLUTIONS WITH IMARA JONES Docuseries

TransLash Media in partnership with The WNET Group's Chasing the Dream reporting initiative on poverty, economic opportunity and justice in America, released American Problems, Trans Solutions, a docuseries detailing the contributions of Black trans community leaders working to solve pressing issues in their communities across the country. American Problems, Trans Solutions is available to watch at pbs.org/chasingthedream and on YouTube.

The three-part series features conversations with Imara Jones. Award-winning journalist. Imara travels across the country to tell the stories of three Black trans leaders on the frontlines of change: Kayla Gore, Executive Director of My Sistah's House, an affordable housing advocate in Memphis, TN; Breonna McCree, Co-Executive Director of The Transgender District, who helps trans people start and build businesses in San Francisco, CA; and Oluchi Omeoga, Co-Director of the Black LGBTQIA+ Migrant Project in Minneapolis, MN, who is building a support network queer Black immigrants and refugees.

Episode descriptions:

EPISODE 1: KAYLA GORE – MY SISTAH'S HOUSE: Home ownership is the cornerstone of stability. Set in Memphis, Tennessee, Episode 1 tells the story of Kayla Gore, whose own experience with homelessness led to her founding My Sistah's House. Building 20 tiny homes, Kayla's one-of-a-kind program offers zero-barrier housing for the trans and gender nonconforming community. Kayla's journey of overcoming adversity fuels her mission to create a pathway to home ownership for those who are often overlooked.

EPISODE 2: BREONNA McCREE – THE TRANSGENDER DISTRICT: For an entrepreneur, economic independence is the path to freedom, stability, and self-fulfillment. The Transgender District is the first legally recognized transgender district in the world. Located in San Francisco, it was founded by three Black trans women in 2017 with the mission to “create an urban environment that fosters the rich history, culture, legacy, and empowerment of transgender people and its deep roots in the southeastern Tenderloin neighborhood.” The district also “aims to stabilize and economically empower the transgender community through ownership of homes, businesses, historic and cultural sites, and safe community spaces.” In this episode we follow the district's co-executive director, Breonna McCree, as she supports and celebrates the economic empowerment of trans people, opening up opportunity and the possibility of a brighter future for the broader community.

EPISODE 3: Oluchi Omeoga - BLACK LGBTQIA+ MIGRANT PROJECT: For immigrants to the United States, the difficulty of crossing borders is compounded by a volatile political climate. The challenges are even greater for those seeking refuge in the United States because of LGBTQ+ persecution. This episode focuses on Oluchi Omeoga, who is based in Minneapolis and works to safeguard those at the intersection of immigration status, race and gender identity as the co-director of the Black LGBTQIA+ Migrant Project (BLMP). The project was created in response to the increasing number of Black LGBTQ+ migrants who were in vulnerable situations after fleeing persecution in their home countries or were exposed to discrimination in the U.S. due to their sexual orientation or gender identity.

“The WNET Group and CHASING THE DREAM are committed to telling stories that reflect the various communities we serve,” said Eugenia Harvey, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer for The WNET Group and Executive Producer of Chasing the Dream. “We are proud to partner with TransLash and Imara Jones to spotlight LGBTQ+ and Black trans historymakers.”

“American Problems, Trans Solutions shows how Black trans leaders are tackling some of the pressing issues of our time — affordable housing, trans rights, and the plight of trans people— with hope and real solutions,” said Imara Jones, series co-creator, founder and CEO of TransLash Media. “As we reflect on the contributions of the Black trans community this LGBTQ+ history month, I wanted to tell the stories of innovators who show how those forgotten by the rest of society can actually be vital sources of creating a bright future for everyone. Our goal with this series is to show how, rather than being victims, Black trans people are pivotal visionaries.”

About The WNET Group

The WNET Group creates inspiring media content and meaningful experiences for diverse audiences nationwide. It is the community-supported home of New York's THIRTEEN – America's flagship PBS station – WLIW21, THIRTEEN PBSKids, WLIW World and Create; NJ PBS, New Jersey's statewide public television network; Long Island's only NPR station WLIW-FM; ALL ARTS, the arts and culture media provider; newsroom NJ Spotlight News; and FAST channel PBS Nature. Through these channels and streaming platforms, The WNET Group brings arts, culture, education, news, documentary, entertainment and DIY programming to more than five million viewers each month. The WNET Group's award-winning productions include signature PBS series Nature, Great Performances, AMERICAN MASTERS and Amanpour and Company and trusted local news programs MetroFocus and NJ Spotlight News with Briana Vannozzi. Inspiring curiosity and nurturing dreams, The WNET Group's award-winning Kids' Media and Education team produces the PBS KIDS series Cyberchase, interactive Mission US history games, and resources for families, teachers and caregivers. A leading nonprofit public media producer for more than 60 years, The WNET Group presents and distributes content that fosters lifelong learning, including multi-platform initiatives addressing poverty, jobs, economic opportunity, social justice, understanding and the environment. Through Passport, station members can stream new and archival programming anytime, anywhere. The WNET Group represents the best in public media.