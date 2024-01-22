Tovah Feldshuh Joins Netflix's New Comedy Series Starring Kristen Bell

The new comedy series is from creator and executive producer Erin Foster.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

POPULAR

Find Out Who Won at the 75th Emmy Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 1 Find Out Who Won at the 75th Emmy Awards - Full List of Winners!
Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers Photo 2 Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers
Exclusive: How Tina Fey Made MEAN GIRLS Sing in New Movie Musical Photo 3 Exclusive: How Tina Fey Made MEAN GIRLS Sing in New Movie Musical
Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films Photo 4 Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films

Tovah Feldshuh Joins Netflix's New Comedy Series Starring Kristen Bell

Tovah Feldshuh will play a recurring role in Netflix's Untitled Erin Foster Show, a new comedy series from creator and executive producer Erin Foster.

She joins previously announced series stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, along with Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Jackie Tohn, Michael Hitchcock, Paul Ben-Victor, Sherry Cola, Shiloh Bearman, Stephanie Faracy, and Tania Raymonde.

The 10 episode comedy series is centered on the unlikely relationship between an outspoken, agnostic woman, Joanne (Kristen Bell), and an unconventional rabbi, Noah (Adam Brody). 

Feldshuh will play "Bina,"  Noah's coldly aloof mother, a woman for whom family is everything.

Craig DiGregorio and Erin Foster will serve as showrunners. The series is produced for Netflix by 20th Television in association with Steven Levitan Productions.  

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Disney+ Drops STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH Final Season Trailer Photo
Video: Disney+ Drops STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH Final Season Trailer

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” showcases a talented voice cast, including Dee Bradley Baker (“American Dad!”), Michelle Ang (“Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462”), Keisha Castle-Hughes ('Whale Rider'), Jimmi Simpson ('Westworld'), Noshir Dalal ('It's Pony') and Wanda Sykes (“The Upshaws”). Watch the video now!

2
IWÁJÚ Series to Stream on Disney+ Photo
IWÁJÚ Series to Stream on Disney+

Discover the all-new six-episode event series 'IWÁJÚ' streaming on Disney+ beginning Feb. 28, 2024. This groundbreaking collaboration between Walt Disney Animation Studios and Kugali brings a unique Pan-African storytelling experience to audiences worldwide. Don't miss the behind-the-scenes documentary 'IWÁJÚ: A Day Ahead.'

3
Angie Wells Returns To Perform At The 11th Annual MUAHS Awards Photo
Angie Wells Returns To Perform At The 11th Annual MUAHS Awards

Angie Wells, an Emmy-nominated make-up artist and jazz singer, will be performing at the 11th Annual MUAHS Awards. In addition to three successful albums, Wells touts a plethora of talented film credits as department head for hair and make-up including Cheaper by the Dozen, Promising Young Woman, and Harriet, among many others.

4
Colman Domingo to Be Honored By the Human Rights Campaign Photo
Colman Domingo to Be Honored By the Human Rights Campaign

Colman Domingo, the Emmy Award-winning actor, playwright and producer, has received a 2024 Bafta, SAG, Critics Choice and Golden Globe award nomination for his role as Bayard Rustin in Higher Ground's Rustin. Additionally, Domingo is well known for his Emmy Award-winning role as “Ali” in HBO's Euphoria as well as his roles in The Color Purple.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Exclusive: Niko Moon Hits #1 With New Album, Announces Opening Tour ActsExclusive: Niko Moon Hits #1 With New Album, Announces Opening Tour Acts
Video: Watch Reneé Rapp's MEAN GIRLS Performance on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVEVideo: Watch Reneé Rapp's MEAN GIRLS Performance on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing FilmsBroadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films
Dakota Johnson & Justin Timberlake Set For SATURDAY NIGHT LIVEDakota Johnson & Justin Timberlake Set For SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Videos

Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons Video
Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons
Hulu Drops LIFE & BETH Season Two Trailer Video
Hulu Drops LIFE & BETH Season Two Trailer
Watch Jacob Elordi Prepare For SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Video
Watch Jacob Elordi Prepare For SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
SPAMALOT