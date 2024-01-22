Tovah Feldshuh Joins Netflix's New Comedy Series Starring Kristen Bell

Tovah Feldshuh will play a recurring role in Netflix's Untitled Erin Foster Show, a new comedy series from creator and executive producer Erin Foster.

She joins previously announced series stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, along with Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Jackie Tohn, Michael Hitchcock, Paul Ben-Victor, Sherry Cola, Shiloh Bearman, Stephanie Faracy, and Tania Raymonde.

The 10 episode comedy series is centered on the unlikely relationship between an outspoken, agnostic woman, Joanne (Kristen Bell), and an unconventional rabbi, Noah (Adam Brody).

Feldshuh will play "Bina," Noah's coldly aloof mother, a woman for whom family is everything.

Craig DiGregorio and Erin Foster will serve as showrunners. The series is produced for Netflix by 20th Television in association with Steven Levitan Productions.