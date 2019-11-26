Tony Nominated Actress Kimberly Scott Joins Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker in Aretha Franklin Biopic RESPECT

Kimberly Scott has joined Liesl Tommy's Aretha Franklin biopic "Respect," playing "Mama Franklin" opposite Jennifer Hudson and Forest Whitaker.

Scott previously worked with director Tommy on both a regional theater production of Lynn Nottage's play "Ruined" and the world premiere of "Party People." She was nominated for a Tony for August Wilson's "Joe Turner's Come and Gone."

She recurs on "Bob Hearts Abishola" and her film credits include "Love and Other Drugs," "The Great Buck Howard," "K-Pax," "Batman and Robin," "Batman Forever," "The Client," "Falling Down" and James Cameron's "The Abyss." Scott is represented by manager Steven Adams.

Read more on Variety.





