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GOOD MORNING AMERICA turned its attention to the off-screen chemistry between Tom Holland and Zendaya, examining how their real-life relationship appears to be fueling fan excitement for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" amid the film's record-breaking box office debut.

The report highlighted that the pair's real-life relationship has become part of the conversation among fans following the film into theaters.

According to the segment, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" posted a record-breaking box office debut, a detail the broadcast connected to the excitement surrounding Holland and Zendaya's relationship.

The GOOD MORNING AMERICA segment focused on this intersection of celebrity relationship and box office performance, looking at how fan interest in Holland and Zendaya has become part of the conversation around the film's early success.

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