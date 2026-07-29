Tom Holland Reveals He Helped Write SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Script

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Tom Holland told Seth Meyers he took an active role in shaping the script for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, revealing during his appearance on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS that he was in the writers' room while the movie came together. Holland described wanting the film to serve the people who have followed the character closely, framing his involvement as an effort to make sure the finished product reflected what fans of THE FRANCHISE would want to see.

Holland's time in the writers' room adds a new layer to comments he has made elsewhere about the upcoming film. In a separate appearance on the same program, he said he feels like he is living the dream as he prepares for another chapter in the Spider-Man franchise, reflecting on where the role fits into his career as the release approaches.

The conversation with Meyers centered on Holland's direct hand in the writing process, a detail that goes beyond the usual promotional talking points actors offer ahead of a blockbuster release. Rather than simply discussing his performance on screen, Holland described contributing to the story itself, positioning Brand NEW DAY as a project shaped with the audience's expectations in mind.

Holland's appearance comes amid a run of publicity for the film, including a recent photo call in Shanghai where he and Zendaya promoted the movie overseas. Tom Holland Says He's Living the Dream Ahead of SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY

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