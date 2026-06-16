Tom Hiddleston Stars in POMPEII: OUT OF TIME Trailer for National Geographic

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National Geographic has posted the official trailer for POMPEII: OUT OF TIME WITH TOM HIDDLESTON, a new series that combines scripted cinematic drama with investigative documentary storytelling to explore the ancient Roman city in the hours before and during the catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius. The trailer offers a first look at the project, which reunites Hiddleston with LOKI executive producer Kevin R. Wright.

POMPEII: OUT OF TIME is structured around Hiddleston serving as host and guide, working alongside a team of archaeologists, historians, geologists and disaster experts to examine evidence from the site. The series draws on cutting-edge archaeological discoveries to challenge long-held assumptions about Pompeii's final hours, including the finding that many of those caught in the disaster had opportunities to survive. Rather than focusing on destruction, the production frames Pompeii as a story of resilience, sacrifice and the choices made by real people in the shadow of Vesuvius.

The series is a National Geographic production and is available through Disney Plus, Hulu and NGTV, as well as on ABC.

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