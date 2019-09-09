To Write Love on Her Arms Shares Video for World Suicide Prevention Day

Nonprofit To Write Love on Her Arms (TWLOHA) has shared an inspiring new video as part of its "You Make Today Better" campaign to honor World Suicide Prevention Day (September 10) and National Suicide Prevention Week (September 8 - September 14). The video features appearances from US Women's National Soccer Team stars Alex Morgan and Abby Wambach, actors Chris Sullivan (This Is Us) and Lorenza Izzo (One Upon A Time In Hollywood), Keltie Knight (Entertainment Tonight) basketball player Kyle Korver, country star Hunter Hayes, Jon Foreman of Switchfoot, singer/songwriter Mat Kearney, pro surfer Caroline Marks, and more.

On the video, TWLOHA Founder Jamie Tworkoswki shared: "We love this video! We love that it's a collection of faces and voices all coming together to remind people that life is worth living. It's World Cup winners and Emmy nominees and teachers and students and parents, all taking a moment to add to what we believe is a life-saving conversation."

People can participate in this year's campaign by purchasing the organization's World Suicide Prevention Day pack, joining the conversation on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook using #YouMakeTodayBetter, #WSPD19, and by becoming a fundraiser or donating to the campaign. TWLOHA has set a goal to raise $150,000 to sponsor 3,000 counseling sessions, provide scholarships for higher levels of care, and to connect thousands of people to reduced-cost local mental health resources.

Since its start in 2006, TWLOHA has donated over $2.4 million directly into treatment, has responded to over 210,000 messages from over 100 countries, and traveled more than 3.4 million miles to meet people face-to-face at nearly 3,000 events. Each month, they connect with 5 million people online through social media and their FIND HELP Tool fields 5,000 searches made by people seeking affordable, local mental health resources.

In addition to this year's WSPD campaign, TWLOHA recently announced that they will be holding their annual HEAVY AND LIGHTevent on September 21st, 2019 at the House of Blues in Orlando, FL. The organization invites everyone to attend the show for what promises to be an inspiring evening of songs, conversation and hope, with performances from Jon Foreman of Switchfoot, Anthony Raneri of Bayside, Dessa, and SWIMM. Also speaking at the event will be poet Anis Mojgani, artist/writer Morgan Harper Nichols, and singer/songwriter Jamie Grace.

Tickets for HEAVY AND LIGHT are on sale now and available at https://livemu.sc/2ZcpptG. Bundles for the event, which include a ticket and an exclusive shirt, can also be purchased at http://bit.ly/2Y7aeFG.





