Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Break Record For Most Consecutive Shows By Any Comedian At The Beacon Theatre

Comedy icons, writers, producers, actresses and “Saturday Night Live” alumni Tina Fey and Amy Poehler broke the record for most consecutive shows by any comedian at the Beacon Theatre with their sold-out run of 11 consecutive shows at the iconic venue between February 7 and 18, as part of their Restless Leg tour. The previous record of 10 consecutive shows was set this past October by Trevor Noah.

The Beacon is a comedy haven, hosting the genre's biggest names for multi-show runs, including Trevor Noah, Ali Wong, Sebastian Maniscalco and Eddie Izzard. Legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld currently holds the record for the most shows by any comedian at the venue with 113 shows and counting.

The Restless Leg tour marked the first time either Fey or Poehler performed at the venue, and throughout their sold out-run, the duo welcomed surprise guests including Fred Armisen, Rachel Dratch, and Maya Rudolph. The shows were promoted by Live Nation.

About Tina Fey

Tina Fey is an award-winning writer, actress, author and producer, known for creating and starring as the iconic 'Liz Lemon' in “30 Rock.” Prior to creating “30 Rock,” Fey completed nine seasons as head writer, cast member, and co-anchor of "Weekend Update" on “Saturday Night Live.” While at SNL, Fey also wrote the screenplay for the hit comedy film, “Mean Girls,” which was the catalyst for the creation of Fey's Tony Award-winning musical version of the film “Mean Girls: The Musical.” The film adaptation of the Broadway musical from Paramount premiered in theaters early this year and topped the box office.

Fey also serves as Executive Producer of the series' “Girls5Eva,” which launches season three on Netflix in March and Fey will then begin production as star and producer on the limited series “Four Seasons,” the comedy based on the original film. On film, Fey starred in “Baby Mama,” “Sisters,” “A Haunting in Venice,” and as lead voice in Pixar's “Soul.” Fey's memoir, Bossypants topped the New York Times best seller list.

About Amy Poehler

Amy Poehler is one of Hollywood's most versatile and sought-after talents, with credits including actress, writer, executive producer, and bestselling author. Poehler, perhaps best known for her starring role on the Emmy-nominated NBC comedy series “Parks and Recreation,” can next be heard reprising her role of Joy in the highly-anticipated sequel "Inside Out 2." Other recent projects include animated series “Duncanville,” “Moxie,” “Russian Doll,” “Harlem,” and “Three Busy Debras.” Poehler made her documentary directorial debut with Amazon's Emmy-winning documentary “Lucy & Desi.”

Photo Credit: MSG Entertainment