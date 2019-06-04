TimesTalks and HBO Announce Second Year-Long Sponsorship for ScreenTimes Series

TimesTalks, The New York Times live conversation and performance series, is pleased to announce HBO as presenting sponsor of the ScreenTimesseries for a second year. Over the course of the year-long sponsorship, ScreenTimes will showcase 12 high profile pre-release screenings, coinciding with key studio release dates in late spring, summer, fall, and the year-end holiday awards season. Each screening will be followed by a conversation with the top creative talent from that film, moderated by a New York Times journalist.



The series kicks off on June 11 with an advance screening of zombie comedy "The Dead Don't Die" followed by a Q&A with writer-director Jim Jarmusch at TheTimesCenter. On June 24, ScreenTimes will host an advance screening of "Yesterday," followed by a conversation with director Danny Boyle, screenwriter Richard Curtis and lead actor Himesh Patel at FIAF Florence Gould Hall.



"We're delighted that HBO has renewed its commitment to the ScreenTimes series," said Libby Panzer, Executive Director, NYTLive Consumer Events. "We look forward to collaborating with them in the coming year to present the series' signature mix of high profile new studio releases, eagerly anticipated indies and film festival favorites."



ScreenTimes events take place in The TimesCenter and various screening spaces in NYC. The post-screening Q&As are also live streamed on TimesTalks.com and the TimesTalks YouTube channel. Past conversations can be found on timestalks.com/screentimes.



Announcements about future TimesTalks can be found on TimesTalks.com, and viewers can watch past conversations here. Previous installments of ScreenTimes include "Booksmart" followed by a Q&A with director Olivia Wilde and Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein, "The Best of Enemies" followed by a conversation with Sam Rockwell, Taraji P. Henson, and RobinBissell, "On The Basis of Sex" followed by a Q&A with Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer, andMimi Leder, "Mary Poppins Returns" followed by a discussion with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Blunt, and Rob Marshall, "If Beale Street Could Talk" followed by a conversation with BarryJenkins and Nicholas Britell, "Widows" followed by a Q&A with Steve McQueen, "BohemianRhapsody" followed by a Q&A with Rami Malek, "Crazy Rich Asians" followed by a discussion with Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, Michelle Yeoh, and Kevin Kwanand "Sorry to Bother You" followed by a discussion with Boots Riley and Lakeith Stanfield.



TimesTalks, The New York Times live conversation and performance series, pairs New York Times journalists with the most creative and seminal figures in the fields of film and theater, art, music, literature, innovation and fashion. In 2018, TimesTalks celebrated its 20th anniversary. For the past two decades, TimesTalks has provided a platform for engaging and spirited discourse among the most iconic and culturally relevant creative voices of our time, paying particular attention to those using the cultural arts as a lens for change.



