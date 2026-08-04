Tim Robbins Talks SILO Twist, Weekly Poker Nights With Common
The actor also teases a new website launching this fall filled with career archives.
Tim Robbins stopped by TODAY to break down the latest jaw-dropping plot twist on his Apple TV sci-fi series SILO, offering insight into where the story is headed and how the show continues to surprise viewers.
Beyond the SILO discussion, Robbins gave a lighthearted glimpse into his off-camera relationship with co-star Common, revealing the two played poker together every Friday night during production. Robbins joked about his co-star's suspiciously good fortune at the table despite claiming to be a poker novice. "He won a lot. And he'd said he's never played poker before. I'm accusing him of crazy luck," Robbins said.
Robbins also used the appearance to look ahead, announcing plans to launch a new website in September. The site will feature archival photos and videos spanning his career, including material from Howard the Duck, giving fans a chance to revisit decades of his work in one place.
The conversation offered a mix of SILO analysis and personal anecdotes, painting a picture of the camaraderie behind the scenes of the Apple TV series while also pointing fans toward what Robbins has coming next outside of the show.