Tim Robbins Talks SILO Twist, Weekly Poker Nights With Common

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Tim Robbins stopped by TODAY to break down the latest jaw-dropping plot twist on his Apple TV sci-fi series SILO, offering insight into where the story is headed and how the show continues to surprise viewers.

Beyond the SILO discussion, Robbins gave a lighthearted glimpse into his off-camera relationship with co-star Common, revealing the two played poker together every Friday night during production. Robbins joked about his co-star's suspiciously good fortune at the table despite claiming to be a poker novice. "He won a lot. And he'd said he's never played poker before. I'm accusing him of crazy luck," Robbins said.

Robbins also used the appearance to look ahead, announcing plans to launch a new website in September. The site will feature archival photos and videos spanning his career, including material from Howard the Duck, giving fans a chance to revisit decades of his work in one place.

The conversation offered a mix of SILO analysis and personal anecdotes, painting a picture of the camaraderie behind the scenes of the Apple TV series while also pointing fans toward what Robbins has coming next outside of the show.

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