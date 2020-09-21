Tiffany Haddish Will Star in THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT

Also starring Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, and Sharon Horgan.

Deadline reports that Tiffany Haddish has joined the cast of "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," also starring Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, and Sharon Horgan.

Cage will play a fictionalized version himself in the film. In the face of financial ruin, Cage accepts a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a superfan (Pascal). When things take a wildly dangerous turn, Cage is forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones.

Haddish plays eccentric rogue government agent Vivian, who, in a long-standing battle against one of the largest criminal organizations in Europe, forces Cage to go undercover in a crazy, off-book, last-ditch effort to bring them down for good.

She is best known for her performance in "Girls Trip." Her Netflix special, "Black Mitzvah," was recently released.

Read the original story on Deadline.

View More TV Stories Related Articles