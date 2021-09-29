Tiffany Faigus Elevated to Senior Vice President for Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment at Disney

Tiffany Faigus has been named senior vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, ABC Entertainment and Walt Disney Television Unscripted, it was announced TODAY by Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television.

In her expanded role, Faigus will help build on the success of the company's existing unscripted brand by identifying new ideas and concepts for series, collaborating with the creative community as well as new and existing talent, and supervising creative production on unscripted series and pilots. For the newly formed unscripted unit at Walt Disney Television, Faigus will be responsible for both increasing the output and inventory of owned and distributed unscripted programming across all platforms, as well as expanding the production unit's team.

"Tiffany has been my right hand in expanding our unscripted slate at ABC and I couldn't be happier for her to do so as we grow the business across Walt Disney Television," said Mills. "Her deep roots in production and her strong relationships within the company and industry make her the perfect person to further the company's success in unscripted programming across the multiplatform landscape."

"It has been the most amazing experience and privilege to work alongside Rob for the last six years. He is truly one of the most genuine executives and human beings in our business," said Faigus. "I am also grateful to Dana Walden and Craig Erwich for the opportunity. I look forward to creating more groundbreaking unscripted and alternative television in my newly expanded role, not only for ABC but for our direct-to-consumer business."

Since joining ABC in 2015, Faigus has managed some of the network's most notable and successful projects, including "The Little Mermaid Live!," "The Disney Family Singalong" franchises, "JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time," "Shark Tank," "The $100,000 Pyramid," "Holey Moley," "The Chase" and, through close partnership with Disney Parks, THE SPECIALS "The Wonderful World of Disney: Disneyland 60," "Mickey's 90th Spectacular" and "The Magical Holiday Celebration."

For the second consecutive year, ABC ranked as the season's No. 1 entertainment network among Adults 18-49, and claimed 7 of the Top 10 unscripted series last season in Total Viewers - marking the most for any network. The network also ranked as the No. 1 entertainment network this summer among Adults 18-49, delivering 5 of the Top 10 unscripted series in Total Viewers.

Under Faigus' oversight, the three editions of "The Disney Family Singalong" drew in a combined 29.9 million Total Viewers after 35 days of delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms. Additionally, "JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time" reached 40.8 million Total Viewers, and "The Little Mermaid Live!" attracted 13 million Total Viewers after 35 days of multiplatform viewing. The live television event was the highest-rated made-for-TV musical on any network in nearly 4 years.

Prior to ABC, Faigus worked at Creative Artists Agency before transitioning to show running and creative producing. She has worked across broadcast and cable, including series and specials for NBC, CBS, ABC, TBS, VH1 and HBO, with credits that include four broadcasts of the NBC Olympics, the presidential debates in 2008, and the launch of the syndicated talk show "The Nate Berkus Show." She also spent time in the retail and advertising space, overseeing Walmart's entire Holiday Advertising Campaign in 2014.