Tickets to See WONKA In Movie Theaters Now Available

Premiering in theaters on  December 15th, you won’t want to miss the most delicious film of the year! 

By: Nov. 15, 2023

Tickets to See WONKA In Movie Theaters Now Available

No need to dig through chocolate bars! Tickets for the highly anticipated film Wonka are available on Fandango here! Premiering in theaters on  December 15th, you won’t want to miss the most delicious film of the year! 

Can’t wait until December? Fandango has audiences covered with an exclusive featurette. Watch Timothée Chalamet discuss his transformation into the legendary Willy Wonka in an exciting new clip below!

In Fandango’s 2023 Most Anticipated Holiday Movies Survey of nearly 2000 ticket buyers, Wonka was voted the #3 most-anticipated wide-release movie fans are looking forward to seeing in theaters this holiday season. The film is generating so much excitement that it also secured the #4 spot on audience’s most anticipated films to own on digital platforms, such as Vudu, after its release.

Get ready to melt into the world of Wonka! Grab your tickets to Wonka now on the Fandango site

About Fandango

Fandango is the ultimate digital network for all things movies and TV, serving more than 50 million unique visitors per month, according to comScore, with best-in-class movie and TV information, movie ticketing to 31,000 U.S. screens, trailers and original video and home entertainment.

Its portfolio features leading online ticketers Fandango, MovieTickets.com and Flixster; world-renowned movie review site Rotten Tomatoes; and Rotten Tomatoes Network on YouTube, the #1 movie trailers and content channel. Fandango's movie discovery and ticketing innovations can also be found on mobile, social, AI and voice platforms.



