Tia Culver PR to Launch YOUNG STARS Brand Development Program

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Tia Culver PR is now accepting clients for the Young Stars Brand Development Program, a comprehensive 60-day PR and brand development campaign created specifically for promising young talent.

Whether a young performer is pursuing music, acting, modeling, dance, entertainment, content creation or another area of the industry, the Atlanta-based firm says the program is designed to help transform raw talent into a polished, professionally positioned brand.

The program covers professional branding, PR, media exposure, EPK development, professional bio writing, website development, social media strategy, marketing materials, photoshoot coordination, media pitching, media training and more.

According to Tia Culver PR, the goal is to help families begin building the professional foundation their young talent needs to be presented seriously to media, casting professionals, potential sponsors and industry decision-makers.

Enrollment is now open for select Young Stars clients. Those interested can call 770-896-5685 or email Tia@TiaCulver.net to schedule a consultation.

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