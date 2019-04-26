The UGLYDOLLS Soundtrack is Available Now

Atlantic Records in partnership with STXfilms have announced today's release of "UGLYDOLLS ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK," available now at all DSPs HERE; STXfilms' highly anticipated animated musical comedy, UglyDolls, arrives in theatres everywhere on May 3rd. Also available today are brand new songs from the film's stars Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, Janelle Monáe, Pentatonix and more.

A brand-new album featuring original music by an incredible line-up of global superstars, "UGLYDOLLS ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK" includes the stunning first single, "Broken & Beautiful," performed by GRAMMY® Award-winning superstar Kelly Clarkson, who stars in UglyDolls as the film's lead character, Moxy. Composed for UglyDolls, "Broken & Beautiful" is co-written by P!NK alongside Johnny McDaid, Steve Mac (Ed SHeeran's "Shape Of You" and P!NK's "What About Us"), and Marshmello and produced by Steve Mac & Marshmello. The uplifting track is fast proving a massive success coming in as this week's "Most Added" new single at Hot AC radio stations nationwide.

Yesterday, an exclusive first look at the song's official video aired during NBC's TODAY. The empowering colorful clip, which stars both Clarkson and her adorable daughter River Rose alongside exclusive animation of the film's lead character Moxy (played by Clarkson herself). Blending live action and custom animation, the video also features a cameo of a personalized "UglyDoll" version of global superstar artist/producer/DJ Marshmello, who produced the song alongside Steve Mac. Clarkson will host and perform "Broken & Beautiful" at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards, set for broadcast on NBC next Wednesday, May 1st (check local listings).

"UGLYDOLLS ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK" also includes the international hit single, "Ugly" ("Fea"), by Latin GRAMMY® Award-nominated Brazilian Pop superstar Anitta, available now for streaming and download in three languages HERE; companion visuals are available to view in English, Spanish, andPortuguese. "Ugly" ("Fea") also received worldwide applause upon its release, earning positive critical notices in the U.S., Brazil, and beyond. Idolator hailed the single as "yet another win" for "the Brazilian Pop goddess," noting, "Ugly" ("Fea") "picks up where the soundtrack's lead single - Kelly Clarkson's 'Broken & Beautiful' - left off. How so? It is another empowering anthem with an uplifting message. 'Even when I'm at my worst, when I've been down so long it hurts, when I'm feeling ugly, know I gotta love me. Cause I'm, I'm still beautiful,' the siren declares. The release has me even more excited to hear the rest of the star-studded collection."

"Ugly" ("Fea") was swiftly followed by "Don't Change," performed by rising Pop stars Why Don't We, the official video can be viewed at the group's wildly popular Youtube channel. The five-member group celebrated the single by transforming themselves into UglyDolls.

As if all that weren't enough, "UGLYDOLLS ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK" also includes brand new songs from the film by cast members Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, Janelle Monáe, and Bebe Rexha, as well as songs inspired by the film from Pentatonix and others (see tracklisting below).

An STXfilms and Alibaba Pictures presentation, UglyDolls is directed by Kelly Asbury and will be released in theaters on May 3rd, 2019. Also starring in the film's voice cast are Wanda Sykes, Gabriel Iglesias, Wang Leehom, Emma Roberts, Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX, and Lizzo. UglyDolls tells the tale of Moxy (Clarkson) and her gang of lovably imperfect characters will go on a hilarious journey through UglyVille, where they embrace what it means to be unique and discover that you don't have to be perfect to be amazing!

"UGLYDOLLS ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK" was produced by GRAMMY® Award winning - and 5x nominee - Atlantic Records West Coast President Kevin Weaver (The Greatest Showman, Furious 7, Suicide Squad, The Fault in Our Stars, The Fate of the Furious) and President of Music for STXfilms and STXtelevision, Jason Markey. Acclaimed songwriters Christopher Lennertz and Glenn Slater worked in collaboration with a team of world-class producers on the record including, Philip Lawrence, Davy Nathan, Jesse Shatkin, Mayer Hawthorne, Stint, Jonas Jeberg, Jussifer, Scott Hendricks, The Monsters & Strangerz, MAG, and Louis Schoorl.





Related Articles View More TV Stories