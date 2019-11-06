The Paley Center to Present AN EVENING WITH HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER

The Paley Center for Media will present An Evening with How to Get Away with Murder, as part of its PaleyLive LA fall season. This special celebration of the final season will include a screening of the fall finale followed by panel discussion with the cast and creative team on November 19 at the Paley Center's Beverly Hills location.

Produced by ABC Studios, Shondaland's How to Get Away with Murder remains one of the most engrossing and acclaimed dramas on television. Anchored by the powerhouse Emmy-winning performance of Viola Davis as Professor Annalise Keating, the brilliant ensemble cast breathes thrilling life into the characters created by Executive Producer Peter Nowalk. How To Get Away with Murder airs Thursdays (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.

PaleyLive programs offer audiences the rare opportunity to engage in lively discussions in intimate settings held at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, to not only expand society's understanding of the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, but also to educate and entertain the public. For more information on this special preview screening event please visit paleycenter.org.





