The MATTHEW BOURNE Collection Boxset to be Released

Illuminations will present a new 5-disc boxset that brings together five landmark Bourne productions from 2015 - 2020.

The beautifully presented boxset showcases the very best of New Adventures' award-winning dance performances and celebrates 30 years of choreographer Matthew Bourne's thrilling and evocative reinterpretations of classic, much-loved tales.

Each film celebrates Bourne's trademark storytelling which is always coupled with magnificent sets and costumes designed by Lez Brotherston. The dazzling performances are accompanied by music played by the New Adventures Orchestra.

Captured at London's Sadler's Wells Theatre, each show reflects the exhilarating sense of interaction in live performance between the audience and dancers on stage, exquisitely adapted for the screen.

Each bestselling DVD and Blu-ray includes an additional Making of film featuring interviews with cast and creative members.

5-DVD boxset £79.99 / 5-Blu-ray boxset £89.99 inc. VAT