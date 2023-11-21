The Legacy Of Alanis Obomsawin Celebrated With New DVD Box Set

The box set is available to pre-order now.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo 1 Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 2 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Dick Van Dyke Special Coming to CBS to Celebrate '98 Years of Magic' Photo 4 Dick Van Dyke Special Coming to CBS to Celebrate '98 Years of Magic'

The Legacy Of Alanis Obomsawin Celebrated With New DVD Box Set

Over a legendary career spanning five decades, Abenaki filmmaker and activist Alanis Obomsawin has chronicled the hopes and struggles of Indigenous Peoples in their historic fight for their rights.

She's been an inspiration for generations of Indigenous creators and a trailblazer in women's cinema since she began to make films at the National Film Board of Canada (NFB) in 1967—receiving virtually every major Canadian honour for a lifetime of distinguished filmmaking and social activism that now totals an incredible 65 works.

Now 28 of those new and classic films are together for the first time, in the 12-disc DVD box set Alanis Obomsawin: A Legacy, available for pre-order now at nfb.ca/alanislegacy.

As Canadians face difficult truths about their country's colonial past and work towards reconciliation, the films in this collection offer an exclusive look at Alanis's beginnings in cinema, her engagement in historic battles that are helping to transform the lives of Indigenous Peoples, and her dedication to Indigenous youth and the well-being of children, as well as her hope for the future.

Curated by Alanis herself, Alanis Obomsawin: A Legacy includes seven never-before-seen bonuses and world premieres of four short films.

Key features

  • Alanis Obomsawin: A Legacy features a full-colour 44-page booklet with an introduction by Jason Ryle, International Programmer, Indigenous Cinema, at the Toronto International Film Festival.
  • The box set is available in a home consumer version for $89.99, as well as an institutional version that includes public performance rights. It's an invaluable learning resource for schools and organizations in remote and Northern communities—or for anyone with limited Internet access.
  • Alanis Obomsawin: A Legacy is the largest collection of films by Alanis Obomsawin on DVD and a unique opportunity for cinephiles to own a special part of Canada's cultural history: a highly personal portrait of sweeping social, political and cultural changes for Indigenous Peoples over the last half century.
  • A passionate mentor and educator all her life, Alanis has curated a lifetime of learning in one box set, helping viewers to understand and acknowledge the difficult realities and truths about the history of Indigenous Peoples in Canada.
  • The NFB's Education team will also be supporting the launch of Alanis Obomsawin: A Legacy with special resources available January 2024.

Inside the Alanis Obomsawin: A Legacy box set

Titles in the 12-disc box set include:

  • Alanis Obomsawin's very first film at the NFB, the 1971 classic Christmas at Moose Factory;
  • Her first feature-length documentary, the groundbreaking Mother of Many Children (1977), which created a space for Indigenous women's stories and perspectives on the screen as a global feminist movement was taking shape;
  • All seven films from her pivotal film cycle on the rights of Indigenous children and Peoples, which began in 2010 when Alanis conducted the first interviews for The People of the Kattawapiskak River (2012) and ended, on an optimistic note, with her award-winning Jordan River Anderson, The Messenger in 2019;
  • Recent works from 2021 inspired by her extensive personal archives, such as the powerful Honour to Senator Murray Sinclair and Bill Reid Remembers;
  • Plus four new works making their world premiere, including Wabano: The Light of the Day and The Spirit of the Tŝilhqot'in People Is Hovering Over the Supreme Court.

All titles are available in English and French, with four films featuring Cree version options.

Release info

  • Alanis Obomsawin: A Legacy will be officially introduced by Ms. Obomsawin at a special screening at the Montreal International Documentary Festival (RIDM) on November 22 at 7 p.m. at the NFB's Alanis Obomsawin Theatre.
  • With pre-orders available now at nfb.ca/alanislegacy, Alanis Obomsawin: A Legacy will begin shipping in December 2023.

About Alanis Obomsawin

A member of the Abenaki Nation and one of Canada's most distinguished artists, Alanis Obomsawin has been a trailblazing champion of Indigenous storytelling and cinema over a legendary career that began at the NFB in 1967. Companion of the Order of Canada and laureate of both the Governor General's Performing Arts Award and the Governor General's Award in Visual and Media Arts, Ms. Obomsawin has received more than 40 lifetime and career accolades, as well as 13 honorary degrees.

She has directed 65 films to date that have amassed over 50 honours, including 15 awards for her 1993 landmark feature documentary on the 1990 Oka Crisis, Kanehsatake: 270 Years of Resistance. Six years before Oka, Alanis was present with her camera during Quebec police raids on the Restigouche Reserve to make Incident at Restigouche (1984), a film that she has said “encapsulated the idea of films being a form of social protest” and had a profound impact on her filmmaking practice.

Born in New Hampshire on Abenaki territory, Alanis was brought by her mother to live on the Odanak reserve northeast of Montreal at the age of six months. She first came to the attention of NFB producers Joe Koenig and Bob Verrall in 1966, when she was the subject of a film by Ron Kelly for CBC-TV's Telescope series. Also an acclaimed singer and visual artist, Alanis is the subject of an exhibition on her life and work, The Children Have to Hear Another Story, now touring Canadian cities.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Adam Sandlers LEO Movie Musical Now Streaming on Netflix Photo
Adam Sandler's LEO Movie Musical Now Streaming on Netflix

Adam Sandler (Hotel Transylvania, The Wedding Singer) delivers signature laughs in this coming-of-age animated musical comedy. The cast also includes Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Rob Schneider, Jo Koy, Jackie Sandler, Heidi Gardner, Robert Smigel, Nick Swardson, Stephanie Hsu, and Nicholas Turturro.

2
Equalpride Joins Hands with ABC Owned Television Stations to Bring the Out100 to a Broader Photo
Equalpride Joins Hands with ABC Owned Television Stations to Bring the Out100 to a Broader Audience

As part of the close collaboration between the two brands, the ABC Owned Television Stations will amplify through its platforms the stories of this year’s most inspiring and impactful members of the LGBTQ+ community. 

3
Photos: See the THE COLOR PURPLE Cast Attend London Screening Photo
Photos: See the THE COLOR PURPLE Cast Attend London Screening

The Color Purple attended a VIP screening of the film at the Regent Street Cinema in London, England. Check out photos of Corey Hawkins, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Fantasia Barrino and Colman Domingo and director Blitz Bazawule at the screening now! Following the screening, the cast attended an event at The IET Building Rooftop in London.

4
Damon Wayans Jr. & Jenny Mai Host RAID THE CAGE Series on CBS Photo
Damon Wayans Jr. & Jenny Mai Host RAID THE CAGE Series on CBS

Actor and comedian Damon Wayans Jr. hosts and executive produces the action-packed new game show where strategy, teamwork and nerve are key to winning big every Friday night. In the series, co-hosted by Emmy winner Jeannie Mai, two teams of two face off to grab-and-go prizes from the “cage” before their time runs out and the doors close.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short Video
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short
Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer Video
Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer
Watch the Latest Trailer For MIGRATION Video
Watch the Latest Trailer For MIGRATION
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SIX
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
I NEED THAT
PURLIE VICTORIOUS