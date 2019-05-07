The Fourth and Final Winner Of BAKE YOU RICH Earns The Chance To Have Their Baked Goods Sold Nationally

On tonight's finale of Bake You Rich, Heather Walker of Scottsdale, AZ joins the winning batch of BAKE YOU RICH bakers Gerard Fioravanti of Huntington, NY, Charlette Bell of Stone Mountain, GA, and Adalberto Diaz of Salt Lake City, UT, earning the opportunity of a lifetime to go into business with the CAKE BOSS Buddy Valastro. After three rounds of intense challenges testing the baking and business skills of four entrepreneurial bakers, Heather creamed the competition with her Pecan Stuffed Chocolate Cake. Her winning cake became available for purchase nationwide on Carlo's Bakery website immediately following the finale.

"I was thrilled to be able to bring the delicious creations of these talent bakers across the country, and going into tonight's episode the BAKE YOU RICH winning items have sold in all 50 states," said Buddy Valastro. "I think the Pecan Stuffed Chocolate Cake will be another hit as it is a unique addition to winning Frenagels, Amiens Macarons, and Cuban Meat Pie."

Fans can learn more about BAKE YOU RICH at FoodNetwork.com/BakeYouRich.

FOOD NETWORK (www.foodnetwork.com) is a unique lifestyle network, website and magazine that connects viewers to the power and joy of food. The network strives to be viewers' best friend in food and is committed to leading by teaching, inspiring, empowering and entertaining through its talent and expertise. Food Network is distributed to nearly 100 million U.S. households and draws over 46 million unique web users monthly. Since launching in 2009, Food Network Magazine's rate base has grown 13 times and is the No. 2 best-selling monthly magazine on the newsstand, with 13.5 million readers. Food Network is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories; the portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You