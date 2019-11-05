The Food Film Festival Announces First-Ever Food Film Fest in Japan Set for April 2020

The Food Film Festival announced today the 1st-ever Food Film Fest in Japan. For the 1st time, guests in Asia will be able to Taste What They See on the Screen...right in their seats. Official selections will feature subjects from Japan, the United States and beyond. All events will be designed for Japanese and English-speaking audiences alike. All films will include either English or Japanese subtitles.

Events will take place April 17-19, 2020 in Tokyo.



The Food Film Festival Tokyo will be produced by The Food Film Festival thefoodfilmfest.com and Japanese visual production company Hue.



"We couldn't be happier that the first Food Film Festival outside the USA will be in Japan, a country rich with so many longstanding foodways as well as a bold desire for new creations." said Executive Producer Seth Unger.



2020 CALL FOR ENTRIES IS OPEN!



The Food Film Festival opened its call for entries for 2020 today. Food Filmmakers all over the world are invited to submit their works to be considered for The Food Film Fest screen in 2020. The Call For Entries closes April 3, 2020, with a late deadline of April 24, 2020.



Submission information is available online at thefoodfilmfest.com/submit.



The 14th Annual Food Film Fest / New York City will take place October 22-25, 2020.



"With the 2019 festival completely sold out, filmmakers experienced a packed theatre for every screening. We expect that will inspire an even higher quality of food filmmaking in 2020 for this Call For Entries.." said Festival Director George Motz.





