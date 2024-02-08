The FIFTY SHADES Trilogy Is Now Streaming On Peacock

Celebrate Valentine's Day your way all month long with Peacock.
Just in time for Valentine's Day, Fifty Shades of Grey (2015), Fifty Shades Darker (2017) and Fifty Shades Freed (2018) are now available to stream on Peacock. Check out the full Valentine's Day collection on Peacock HERE.
The steamy franchise joins a variety of fan-favorite romances, rom-coms and rom-cons recently added to the service, including:
Age of Adaline, 2015*
All My Life, 2020*
Along Came Polly, 2004
The Break-Up, 2006
Bros, 2022*
Couple to Throuple, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
Dear John, 2010
Deliver Us from Eva, 2003
Fatal Attraction, 1987
The Five-Year Engagement, 2012
Forces of Nature, 1999
Girls Trip, 2017*
The Groomsmen, 2006
Held Up, 2000
I Could Never Be Your Woman, 2007
If Beale Street Could Talk, 2018
Isn't It Romantic, 2019
Made of Honor, 2008
Marrying Mr. Darcy, 2018
Not Easily Broken, 2009
Obsessed, 2009
Once, 2007
Out of Sight, 1998
Playing Cupid, 2021
Pride and Prejudice, 2005
Sleepless in Seattle, 1993
Something's Brewing, 2021
Spring Breakthrough, 2023
Sweet on You, 2023
That Awkward Moment, 2014
Ticket to Paradise, 2022* (launching Feb 9)
To Her, With Love, 2022
Unleashing Mr. Darcy, 2016
Unthinkably Good Things, 2022
Valentine in the Vineyard, 2019
Warm Bodies, 2013
The Wedding Date, 2005
The Wood, 1999
*Exclusive to Peacock
