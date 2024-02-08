The FIFTY SHADES Trilogy Is Now Streaming On Peacock

The FIFTY SHADES Trilogy Is Now Streaming On Peacock

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Fifty Shades of Grey (2015), Fifty Shades Darker (2017) and Fifty Shades Freed (2018) are now available to stream on Peacock. Check out the full Valentine's Day collection on Peacock HERE.

The steamy franchise joins a variety of fan-favorite romances, rom-coms and rom-cons recently added to the service, including:

Age of Adaline, 2015* 
All My Life, 2020* 
Along Came Polly, 2004 
The Break-Up, 2006
Bros, 2022* 
Couple to Throuple, New Episodes (Peacock Original)* 
Dear John, 2010 
Deliver Us from Eva, 2003 
Fatal Attraction, 1987 
The Five-Year Engagement, 2012 
Forces of Nature, 1999 
Girls Trip, 2017* 
The Groomsmen, 2006 
Held Up, 2000 
I Could Never Be Your Woman, 2007 
If Beale Street Could Talk, 2018 
Isn't It Romantic, 2019 
Made of Honor, 2008 
Marrying Mr. Darcy, 2018 
Not Easily Broken, 2009 
Obsessed, 2009 
Once, 2007 
Out of Sight, 1998 
Playing Cupid, 2021 
Pride and Prejudice, 2005 
Sleepless in Seattle, 1993 
Something's Brewing, 2021 
Spring Breakthrough, 2023 
Sweet on You, 2023 
That Awkward Moment, 2014 
Ticket to Paradise, 2022* (launching Feb 9)
To Her, With Love, 2022 
Unleashing Mr. Darcy, 2016 
Unthinkably Good Things, 2022 
Valentine in the Vineyard, 2019 
Warm Bodies, 2013 
The Wedding Date, 2005 
The Wood, 1999 

Celebrate Valentine's Day your way all month long with Peacock. Stream hit romantic comedies, iconic episodes of television and the best of Hallmark all in one place.  Check out all there is to love on Peacock HERE

*Exclusive to Peacock



