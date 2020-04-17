The Comedy Store T Stream Benefit Showcase Featuring Bill Burr, Whitney Cummings, and More

Legendary LA venue, Comedy Store, has announced a livestream of a three-hour virtual showcase of comedians! The April 21 show will raise funds for The Comedy Store Family Fund, which provides aid to eligible Comedy Store employees.

The three, hour-long episodes will stream live April 21 at 5PM PT / 8PM ET on YouTube,Twitch and http://www.comedystore.com, and will be available on-demand on The Comedy Store streaming channels.

Star comic Whitney Cummings will host the show's first hour which will feature comedians Chris D'Elia, Bobby Lee, Andrew Santino and Tim Dillon. Tom Segura will MC the second hour featuring Joey Diaz, Bert Kreischer and Theo Von. Neal Brennan will act as host for hour 3 which will feature Bill Burr, Donnell Rawlings and a special guest.





