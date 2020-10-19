The Climate Reality Project, EARTHDAY.ORG, & Hip Hop Caucus Join Forces for Star-Studded Virtual Event to Mobilize Voters

Your Vote, Your World, a virtual livestream event.

On October 24, The Climate Reality Project, EARTHDAY.ORG, and Hip Hop Caucus are teaming up to present Your Vote, Your World, a virtual livestream event. Just 10 days out from the most important election in generations, Your Vote, Your World brings together activists, artists, musicians, and cultural icons to explore what's at stake this November and highlight the important role young Americans will play in this historic election.

Your Vote, Your World is presented in partnership with the American Public Health Association, Black Millennials for Flint, Broadway Green Alliance, Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice, Corazón Latino, LCV Chispa, MOVE Texas, NAACP Youth and College Division, Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada, Plus1Vote, Poor People's Campaign, Repairers of the Breach, Southwest Voter Registration Education Project, Vote Early Day, Voto Latino, and When We All Vote.

The virtual event will rally young voters to shape the next chapter of America's history. Americans under the age of 39 make up 37 percent of the electorate, and as the largest and most diverse voting bloc in the country, these individuals have the power to make their voices heard on the issues they care about most.

The incredible lineup of celebrities, activists, artists, and elected officials participating in Your Vote, Your World includes:

Al Gore , Founder and Chairman, The Climate Reality Project

, Founder and Chairman, The Climate Reality Project Rev. Lennox Yearwood, Jr ., President and Founder, Hip Hop Caucus

., President and Founder, Hip Hop Caucus Stacey Abrams , Founder, Fair Fight Action

, Founder, Fair Fight Action Saad Amer , Founder and Director, Plus1Vote

, Founder and Director, Plus1Vote Bishop William J. Barber II , President, Repairers of the Breach; and Co-Chair, Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Reviva l

, President, Repairers of the Breach; and Co-Chair, Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Reviva Dr. Robert D. Bullard , Professor of Urban Planning and Environmental Policy, Texas Southern University

, Professor of Urban Planning and Environmental Policy, Texas Southern University Charlie Bonner , Communications Director, MOVE Texas

, Communications Director, MOVE Texas Catherine Coleman Flowers , 2020 MacArthur Fellow

, 2020 MacArthur Fellow Philippe Cousteau Jr ., Filmmaker and Conservationist

., Filmmaker and Conservationist Ashlan Cousteau , Journalist and Conservationist

, Journalist and Conservationist Don Cheadle , Actor

, Actor Shepard Fairey , Artist

, Artist Jason Gooljar , Digital Engagement Director, EARTHDAY.ORG

, Digital Engagement Director, EARTHDAY.ORG Joseph Gordon-Levitt , Actor

, Actor Lil Dicky , Rapper and Actor

, Rapper and Actor Derrick Lewis , National Field Organizer, NAACP Youth and College Division

, National Field Organizer, NAACP Youth and College Division Kori Malia , Extinction Rebellion

, Extinction Rebellion Dave Matthews , Musician

, Musician Thomas Middleditch , Actor

, Actor Ozomatli , Band

, Band Kevin Patel , Founder, OneUpAction

, Founder, OneUpAction Kal Penn , Host, Kal Penn Approves This Message

, Host, Kal Penn Approves This Message Questlove

Mark Ronson , Musician

, Musician Dr. Yusef Salaam , Activist and Member of the Exonerated 5

, Activist and Member of the Exonerated 5 Adesina Sanchez , Tech Expert and TV Host

, Tech Expert and TV Host Drew and Jonathan Scott , TV Personalities

, TV Personalities Lauren Singer , CEO, Package Free and Founder, Trash is For Tossers

, CEO, Package Free and Founder, Trash is For Tossers Zeke Thomas , DJ and Activist

, DJ and Activist Alexandria Villaseñor , Founder, Earth Uprising

, Founder, Earth Uprising Danni Washington , Science Communicator and TV Host

, Science Communicator and TV Host Calum Worthy, Actor

"This election could very well determine whether we summon the will to solve the climate crisis, address systemic racism, and save our democracy," said Al Gore. "And while there is so much at stake, I have never been more hopeful, thanks to the young leaders who continue to demonstrate their vision for a better, fairer future. The single most important thing we can do to make that vision a reality is vote this November."

"This election comes at a critical time for both our country and our planet. Each of us has the right and responsibility to vote. Our event, Your Vote, Your World, is focused on providing our audience with the necessary information to make voting easy. The stakes for our democracy, our planet, and our future have never been higher, and voting is the first step to protect all three," said Kathleen Rogers, president of EARTHDAY.ORG.

"Young people hold the power to fundamentally transform our country and build a future where we all thrive. Our lives, our planet and our civil rights are ALL ON THE LINE this November, and the time is now time to energize, organize and mobilize to the polls. Hip Hop Caucus, through our Respect My Vote! campaign, is proud to join so many incredible activists and artists at Your Vote, Your World to celebrate the power of our diverse voices," said Rev. Lennox Yearwood Jr., President and Founder, Hip Hop Caucus.

The virtual event will be streamed on Amazon Music's Twitch Channel and YourVoteYourWorld.org, beginning at 1:00pm ET.

