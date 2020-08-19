The CW Primetime Listings For The Week Of September 6, 2020 (all Times ET)

The CW Primetime Listings For The Week Of September 6, 2020 (all Times Et)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

SEASON FINALE

FRIDGE WARS

"Shane Chartrand Vs. Joshna Maharaj"- (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

In this culinary competition, FRIDGE WARS pits two top chefs against one another with a challenge to create extraordinary meals using only the ingredients taken from the ordinary fridges of families. Host comedian Emma Hunter visits a family's home and conducts a surprise fridge raid. The competition commences back at the FRIDGE WARS studio where the family's fridge is recreated for both chefs. Once the clock starts, the chefs have 45 minutes to get dinner on the table - cooking with ingredients they've never seen for people they've never met! When time's up, THE FAMILY takes their place at the dining room table and tastes each meal, scoring them on look, taste and originality - without knowing who cooked what. (#106). Original airdate 9/6/2020. Every episode of FRIDGE WARS will be available to stream on CWTV.COM and The CW app the day after broadcast for free.

SUPERNATURAL

"The Heroes' Journey" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

DON'T KNOW WHAT YOU HAVE UNTIL IT'S GONE - Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) HIT THE ROAD to help an old friend, but it appears that their luck may have finally run out and they are the ones in need of rescuing. John Showalter directed the episode written by Andrew Dabb (#1510). Original Airdate 1/23/2020.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

ONE-HOUR SPECIAL

"Penn & Teller: Try This At Home" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

TRY THIS AT HOME - Filmed entirely at the homes of Penn & Teller and their friends around the world, PENN & TELLER: TRY THIS AT HOME showcases new magic Penn & Teller and their magician friends have developed at home and teaches viewers how to do an array of tricks themselves while being joined by celebrity guests including Elle and Dakota Fanning, Michael Carbonaro and Shin Lim. The special is executive produced by Penn Jillette, Teller, Peter Adam Golden, Penn & Teller: BS, Andrew Golder, and Lincoln Hiatt, in association with 1/17 PRODUCTIONS. Original airdate 5/18/2020

ONE-HOUR SPECIAL

"Penn & Teller: Try This At Home Too" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

TRY THIS AT HOME TOO - Filmed entirely at the homes of Penn & Teller and their friends around the world, PENN & TELLER: TRY THIS AT HOME TOO is the second special from the magical duo and showcases new magic Penn & Teller and their magician friends have developed at home. Penn & Teller teach viewers how to do an array of tricks themselves and are joined by celebrity guests including Howie Mandel, Piff the Magic Dragon, and the cast of NANCY DREW including Kennedy McMann, Scott Wolf, Riley Smith, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, and Tunji Kasim. We will also get a chance to see viewer videos submitted showcasing versions of tricks they learned on Penn & Teller's first "Try This At Home" special. The special is executive produced by Penn Jillette, Teller, Peter Adam Golden, Penn & Teller: BS, Andrew Golder, and Lincoln Hiatt, in association with 1/17 PRODUCTIONS. Original airdate 7/27/2020.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

DEAD PIXELS

"Big Nose" - (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

WALL OF BEANS - When a popular Kingdom Scrolls live-streamer dies, Meg (Alexa Davies) sees and opportunity while Nicky (Will Merrick) finds himself in an existential crisis. Living her best life IRL, Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) throws a party and Meg and Nicky are quickly reminded how incapable they are of interacting with normal people. Also starring Sargon Yelda and David Mumeni. Al Campbell directed the episode written by Jon Brown (#104). Original airdate 9/8/2020. Every episode of DEAD PIXELS will be available to stream on CWSeed.com and The CW Seed App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

DEAD PIXELS

"Betrothal" - (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

TIL DEATH - When Meg (Alexa Davies) and Nicky (Will Merrick) take their relationship to the next level "IN THE GAME," it complicates their friendship in the real world. When their roommate Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) intervenes, Meg and Nicky take things next level. Also starring Sargon Yelda and David Mumeni. Al Campbell directed the episode written by Jon Brown (#103). Original airdate 9/1/2020. Every episode of DEAD PIXELS will be available to stream on CWSeed.com and The CW Seed App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

TELL ME A STORY

"Chapter 7: Betrayal" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

ALL HOPE IS LOST - After a devastating betrayal, Hannah (Dania Ramirez) and Gabe (Davi Santos) find themselves lost in the woods and on the run. Jordan's (James Wolk) hunt for vengeance continues as he sets his sight on a new target. Mitch (Michael Raymond-James) becomes more concerned about his safety as Detective Garcia (Zabryna Guevara) suspects there may be more to the jewelry store heist. Increasingly worried about Nick's (Billy Magnussen) erratic behavior, Kayla (Danielle Campbell) and Laney (guest star Paulina Singer) decide to investigate his past. Meanwhile, Tim (Sam Jaeger) grows closer to his colleague Katrina (guest star Becki Newton) (#107). Kim Cattrall, Dorian Crossmond Missick and Paul Wesley also star. The episode was written by Andrea Thornton Bolden and directed by Millicent Shelton. Original airdate 9/8/2020. Every episode of TELL ME A STORY will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

THE 100

"Blood Giant" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

BEST LAID PLANS - The red sun derails Clarke's (Eliza Taylor) plans. Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Bob Morley, Richard Harmon, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Michael Cliett directed the episode written by Ross Knight (#711). Original airdate 9/9/2020.

CORONER

"Confetti Heart" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14) (HDTV)

A QUESTION OF LOYALTY - After opening several inquests, Jenny (Serinda Swan) is stumped by one particularly troubling case which she quickly realizes is very personal for Detective McAvoy (Roger Cross). As evidence surfaces, McAvoy must come to terms with his past and confront the brotherhood of blue. Also starring Ehren Kassam, Tamara Podemski, Lovell Adams-Gray, Andy McQueen, and Kiley May. Sherren Lee directed the episode written by Seneca Aaron (#106). Original airdate 9/9/2020. Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required. CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

MYSTERIES DECODED

"Bermuda Triangle" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

SUPERNATURAL VORTEX - Private investigator Jennifer Marshall and US Navy veteran Jordan Hunter investigate claims that a vortex for supernatural forces has caused ships and planes to vanish without a trace. Includes updated eyewitness accounts and expert interviews (#105A). Original airdate 9/10/2020.

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

"Teller Talks!!!" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV)

TELLER SPEAKS FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER ON THE SHOW - Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. THE MAGICIANS featured in the episode include Miranda Allen, Iñaki Zabaletta, Keith Kong and Guilherme Silveira. Alyson Hannigan ("How I Met Your Mother") serves as host (#704). Original airdate 7/13/2020.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

"Quick Changes, The Bird King, And Very Sharp Objects" - (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

ALL TIED UP - Hosted by Dean Cain, "Masters of Illusion" features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Jeki Yoo & Ellie, Dan Sperry, Trigg Watson, Josephine Lee, Hakan Berg and Hans Klok (#701). Original airdate 5/15/2020.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

"The Sphere of Fog, Crossbows, And Ed Alonzo" - (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

THOR'S HAMMER - Hosted by Dean Cain, "Masters of Illusion" features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Tommy Wind, Louie Foxx, Alexandra Duvivier, Ben Blaque, Ed Alonzo and Jason Bishop (#702). Original airdate 5/15/2020.

BEING REUBEN

"California Dreaming" - (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

REUBEN ATTENDS BEAUTYCON - With LA's beauty icons in attendance, a nervous Reuben prepares for his appearance at Beautycon. However, when things don't go as planned, Reuben is left to take matters into his own hands. Elsewhere, for their last supper in LA, the kids cook the adults a meal to celebrate (#111). Original airdate 9/11/2020. Every episode of BEING REUBEN will be available to stream on CWSeed.com and The CW Seed App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

SEASON FINALE

BEING REUBEN

"Puppy Love" - (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

SEASON FINALE - With the launch of his eyelash line around the corner, Reuben finds himself underwhelmed when the finished product arrives at his home. However, after some words of encouragement from Vicky and Coco, Reuben heads off to the launch party, where he is met with positive response from the brand and celebrity attendees. Meanwhile, a surprise addition to the household is welcomed with open arms by the kids. Finally, THE FAMILY reflects on the crazy year they've had and look head to what the future holds for Reuben and his quest for stardom (#112). Original airdate 9/11/2020. Every episode of BEING REUBEN will be available to stream on CWSeed.com and The CW Seed App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You