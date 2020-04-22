The Beatles' YELLOW SUBMARINE Movie Singalong to Stream Free on YouTube

YouTube Music has announced that it will host The Beatles' animated "Yellow Submarine" film singalong, according to Variety. The special live-streaming event will take place April 25 and be available free worldwide.

The event will take place via Youtube Premieres on The Beatles' Youtube channel this Saturday, April 25, at 9 a.m. PDT/12 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. BST. The restored film's singalong version includes lyrics at the bottom of the screen for viewers to follow along.

The Beatles' "Yellow Submarine" singalong edition was released in theaters in 2018 to celebrate the film's 50th anniversary. The musical animated movie includes some of The Beatles best-known songs, including "Eleanor Rigby," "When I'm Sixty-Four," "Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds," "All You Need Is Love," and "It's All Too Much."

The "Yellow Submarine" movie is directed by George Dunning, written by Lee Minoff, Al Brodax, Jack Mendelsohn and Erich Segal, with art direction by Heinz Edelmann and additional score composed by George Martin.

Read the original article on Variety.

Related Articles View More TV Stories