The 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade Celebration Announces Return

6abc, Philadelphia's most-watched television station and leading news source, rings in the holiday season with its 11-year title sponsor Dunkin' for the "The 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade Celebration" on Thursday, Nov. 25 (8:30 a.m. EST). The No. 1 hometown parade begins with a half-hour preview show, followed by three hours of celebrity appearances, performances and sweepstakes contests throughout the parade's broadcast.

The event is hosted by 6abc Action News' Rick Williams, Cecily Tynan, Adam Joseph, Karen Rogers and Alicia Vitarelli with special guest host Carson Kressley, Emmy®-award winning daytime talk show host Tamron Hall and Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee of "Good Morning America."

Viewers from across the country will be able to watch the three-and-a-half-hour broadcast in nine additional markets* across the country, including ABC-owned ABC11/WTVD-TV Raleigh Durham, and available to stream live on Hulu and 6abc.com. The popular Dunkin' Fan Cam is back LIVE on the streets of Philadelphia, following hosts Alicia and Adam up the Ben Franklin Parkway throughout the parade as they share in the festivities with parade-goers and engage with viewers via social media hashtag #6abcTDP.

Special guest hosts Kressley and Zee will be joined by Quinta Brunson, creator, writer, executive producer and star of the upcoming ABC workplace comedy "Abbott Elementary," which debuts with a special premiere on Tuesday, December 7 (9:30 p.m. EST/8:30 p.m. CST).

The celebration includes local talent, performances, sports team mascots and numerous celebrity guests and appearances including special guests Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse from WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort.