Television Host Regis Philbin Dies at 88

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Regis Philbin, legendary television host, has died at age 88. People reports that his death was of natural causes.

The Academy paid tribute to Philbin on Twitter, stating "Regis Philbin epitomized the word 'icon.' ...he was a dear friend, colleague, and champion of our daytime community. We will miss him."

Honored with @DaytimeEmmys for Talk Show Host, Game Show Host, and Lifetime Achievement, Regis Philbin epitomized the word "icon." Pictured here at our 42nd annual ceremony in 2015, he was a dear friend, colleague, and champion of our daytime community. We will miss him. #RIP pic.twitter.com/4UWqg4RccK - Daytime Emmys (@DaytimeEmmys) July 25, 2020

Regis Philbin has had one of the most successful and long careers as a game-and-talk-show host who, after graduating from his beloved University of Notre Dame and a stint in the Navy, began his television career as an announcer on 'The Tonight Show,' a talk-show in San Diego and in 1967 as Joey Bishop's sidekick on 'The Joey Bishop Show.'

Philbin was host of the popular 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire,' 'Million Dollar Password,' and was a judge on the first season of 'America's Got Talent.' He hosted the daytime talk show 'Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee' and later with Kelly Ripa which he hosted for almost 28 years.

In 2004, he set a Guinness World Record for most on-camera hours of 15,188 for that year.

On December 31, 2004, Philbin filled in for Dick Clark on ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, as Clark was recovering from a stroke. He also hosted the 37th Daytime Emmy Awards on June 27, 2010.

Regis worked from coast to coast including Los Angeles, St Louis and New York until he retired from 'Live! With Regis and Kelly' in 2011.

Philbin was also an author and singer. He has released two autobiographies (with co-author Bill Zehme), I'm Only One Man! (1995) and Who Wants To Be Me? (2000),

