Telemundo Announces First-Ever Fellowship Program

Telemundo Global Studios (TGS) launched the TGS Fellowship Program, the first-ever premier professional development project for scripted content producers in Hispanic media. The unique fellowship is part of Telemundo Academy, the company's multimedia academic program designed to develop new talent pursuing careers in the media industry, which lives under the umbrella of Telemundo's award-winning corporate social responsibility platform "El Poder en Ti" (The Power in You). The first-of-its-kind program is dedicated to ushering the next generation of Spanish-language scripted producers and attract and develop the most talented early career producers, providing a comprehensive fast-paced scripted media immersion program that will create a dedicated pipeline of future producers at TGS.

Currently accepting applications, the TGS Fellowship Program will be led by Fabrizio Alcobe, Senior Vice President of Talent at TGS and Martha Godoy, Vice President and Executive Producer of TGS. The program will be an intensive 18-month long, fulltime, paid fellowship for top-tier talent committed to careers in scripted television production. The TGS Fellowship Program will be accepting participants in U.S., Mexico and Colombia. Fellows will rotate into different TGS productions based on the needs of the business and the fellows' interests. At the end of the program, fellows will have the opportunity to apply for full-time positions at Telemundo.

"Our goal with this Fellowship is to create a dedicated pipeline of future producers for Telemundo primetime content," said Marcos Santana, President, Telemundo Global Studios." "The TGS Fellowship Program will foster, drive and inspire future producers to grow into a successful career in production in Spanish-language media."

The broad program will deliver a comprehensive curriculum providing a 360-degree immersion encompassing business development, production and distribution of Spanish-language television. In addition to hands-on production exposure, the fellowship program will provide multiple learning and development components including:

15-day boot camp led by Telemundo faculty in Miami where fellows will receive an intensive introduction to Telemundo Global Studios and NBCUniversal.

Bi-weekly in-person and virtual workshops led by internal and selective external faculty.

Executive roundtables that will be held quarterly and led by select Telemundo executives and external faculty.

Pathfinder, where each fellow will be paired with a Telemundo professional who will share knowledge and offer guidance navigating NBCUniversal.

Opportunities to attend local Networking Events sponsored by NBCUniversal's Employee Resources Groups: Women's Network, Unidos, OUT and Veterans Network.

"El Poder En Ti," Telemundo's robust corporate social responsibility initiative empowers viewers to take action for a better life in areas of key importance to U.S. Hispanics: education (Tu Educación), health (Tu Salud), finance (Tu Dinero) and civic engagement (#YoDecido). Telemundo Academy, an annual educational program, lives under the pillar of Tu Educacion and offers students a complete curricular hands-on experience detailing the processes and elements of creating an original production.

TGS produces over 800 hours of programming per year, including highly-rated series such as La Reina del Sur, Betty en NY, El Señor de los Cielos and short premium formats including El Recluso and Jugar con Fuego, among many others. These productions count with Hollywood cross-over talent both in front and behind the camera.





