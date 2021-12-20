Team Hufflepuff Named House Cup Champions In Harry Potter Competition Series

After four exciting head-to-head battles between Hogwarts houses, team Hufflepuff has come out on top, winning the coveted title of House Cup Champion in tonight's finale episode of Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses on TBS and Cartoon Network.

Hosted by Helen Mirren, the four-part competition series celebrated the 20th anniversary of the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, by showcasing ultimate fan glory on a never-before-seen scale as teams competed for their Hogwarts house to see who knew the most about Wizarding World.

In tonight's grand finale, the loyal Hufflepuffs comprised of team members David Martin (Blue Bell, Pa.), Luke Neville (Queens, N.Y.) and Adriana Redding (Orlando, Fla.) were able to overcome the wise and witty Ravenclaws and proud and ambitious Slytherins. As House Cup Champions, the winning Hufflepuffs get to take home bragging rights, the inagural Tournament of Houses trophy, and will enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Wizarding World locations across the East Coast.* All travel accommodations will be provided for.

The prize includes: A $1000 shopping spree at the Harry Potter New York store, tickets to the award-winning Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a trip to the brand-new touring experience, Harry Potter: The Exhibition, a three-day, three-night trip to experience The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort, an advanced screening of Fantastic Beasts: The SECRETS OF Dumbledore.

Fans hoping to continue the Wizarding World celebration can look forward to the HBO Max Original retrospective special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts premiering on the platform Jan. 1. The special will reunite Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and other esteemed cast members and filmmakers across all eight Harry Potter films for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise's first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, in association with Warner Horizon and Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton of theoldschool.

Watch the win here: