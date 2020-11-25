Taylor Swift Releases Full Performance of 'Exile' From FOLKLORE: THE LONG POND STUDIO SESSIONS

Taylor Swift transforms her five-time GRAMMY nominated Album of the Year into an intimate cinematic concert experience for "folklore: the long pond studio sessions," now streaming on Disney+. The full performance of "exile" from the long pond studio sessions features Justin Vernon (Bon Iver).

Watch below!

Swift, Aaron Dessner (The National), Jack Antonoff (Bleachers) and Vernon created an album that crossed genres -- a musical journey that allows us to cry and laugh, and during these trying times, makes us feel like we're not quite so alone. They recorded "folklore" thousands of miles apart from each other and had never been in the same room together...

...until now

Taylor, accompanied by co-producers Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff along with a guest appearance by Justin Vernon (Bon Iver), performs each song in order of her critically adored, five star album, "folklore" and for the very first time, reveals the stories and secrets behind all 17 songs.

