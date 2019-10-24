Taylor Kitsch Joins Sci-Fi Film INFERNO

Deadline reports that actor Taylor Kitsch has joined a new sci-fi thriller from "District 9" director Neill Blomkamp.

Kitsch will play a cop who is called to investigate a seemingly ordinary murder in the New Mexico desert. The arrival of the FBI confirms his suspicions that something bigger - perhaps extraterrestrial - is at play. THE HUNT for the killer puts him face-to-face with a humanoid beast who will stop at nothing to exterminate THE ONE witness to the crime.

"I am very excited to be getting behind the camera and making Inferno with AGC. The film is filled with themes and concepts that I find deeply fascinating, I feel lucky to be shooting it," Blomkamp said.

Kitsch is best known for playing beloved bad boy Tim Riggins on "Friday Night Lights." He's also known for roles on "Lone Survivor," "Waco," and in the film adaptation of "The Normal Heart."

Read the original story on Deadline.





