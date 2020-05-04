Taika Waititi To Direct And Co-Write New STAR WARS Feature Film

Academy Award® winner Taika Waititi, who recently won Best Adapted Screenplay for "Jojo Rabbit" and directed the widely-acclaimed first season finale episode of "The Mandalorian" on Disney+, will direct and co-write a new "Star Wars" feature film for theatrical release.

Joining Waititi on the screenplay will be Academy Award nominee Krysty Wilson-Cairns ("1917," "Last Night in Soho"), who received a BAFTA Award for Outstanding British Film of the Year on the three-time Oscar®-winning film, "1917."

In addition, Emmy®-nominated writer Leslye Headland ("Russian Doll," "Bachelorette") is currently developing a new untitled "Star Wars" series for Disney+. Headland will write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner for the in-development series, which adds to a growing list of "Star Wars" stories for Disney's streaming platform including "The Mandalorian," now in post-production on season 2, and two other previously ordered series: one based on Cassian Andor prior to the events of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and another following the adventures of Obi-Wan Kenobi between "Revenge of the Sith" and "A New Hope."

The release date for Waititi's project has not yet been announced, while Headland's project is in development. For breaking news, check out: StarWars.com.

