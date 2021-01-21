TV One's Hit True Crime Series ATL HOMICIDE Will Premiere

TV One's hit true crime show ATL HOMICIDE premieres on Monday, January 25 at 9 P.M. ET/8C. Thirty-year Atlanta PD veteran Detectives David Quinn and Vince Velazquez recount their past homicide investigations cases on the streets of Atlanta along their quest to put heinous murderers behind bars. Real-life interviews are paired with dramatic recreations from actors Angelo Diaz as David Quinn and Christopher Diaz as Vince Velazquez. This season is filled with thrilling and jaw-dropping scenes to keep the true crime viewers on the edge of their seats.

In the season three premiere episode, ATL HOMICIDE spotlights the ruthless shooting death of 19-year-old Ladedderick Love, a senseless crime the detective duo recounts quite vividly. Not a stranger to street life, Love was shot one evening but succumbed to his gunshot wounds shortly after driving his pregnant girlfriend and toddler to a nearby precinct. Upon being assigned the case, Detectives Quinn and Velazquez get to work speaking to witnesses, including the victim's mother, to pull together the pieces of this fatal mystery. Ladedderick's mother tips off the detectives by telling them that her son may not have been entirely innocent and even provides a key name. Yet, when she refused to give out any more information, the detectives are left with even more puzzle pieces to find.

ATL HOMICIDE is produced for TV One by Wide Net Productions and Jupiter Entertainment. Executive Producers for Wide Net Productions are Rob Kerr and Sedg Tourison. For Jupiter Entertainment, Allison Wallach serves as Executive Producer and Rudolf Fischmann is Supervising Producer. For TV One, Susan Henry is the Executive Producer in Charge of Production and Robyn Greene Arrington is Vice President of Original Programming and Production.

Launched in January 2004, TV One serves 59 million households, offering a broad range of real-life and entertainment-focused original programming, classic series, movies and music designed to entertain and inform a diverse audience of adult black viewers. The network represents the best in black culture and entertainment with fan favorite shows Unsung, Uncensored, ATL Homicide, FATAL ATTRACTION and Urban One Honors. In addition, TV One is the cable home of original blockbuster films including When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story, Love Under New Management: The Miki Howard Story, Bobbi Kristina and The Bobby DeBarge Story. TV One is solely owned by Urban One, Inc., formerly known as Radio One, Inc. [NASDAQ: UONE and UONEK, www.urban1.com], the largest African-American owned multi-media company primarily targeting Black and urban audiences.