TRUE HISTORY OF THE KELLY GANG Lands at IFC

Deadline reports that IFC Films has acquired the rights to "True History of the Kelly Gang." The film stars George MacKay, Russel Crowe, and Nicholas Hoult, and is directed by Justin Kurzel.

The film premieres at the Toronto Film Festival next week. It's slated for a 2020 release.

With a script by Shaun Grant, the film enters on the life of notorious Aussie outlaw Ned Kelly (MacKay), with a love story between a mother and a son at the heart of it.

Essie Davis, Charlie Hunnam, Thomasin McKenzie, Orlando Schwerdt, Sean Keenan, Earl Cave, Marlon Williams, and Louis Hewison make up the rest of the cast.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories