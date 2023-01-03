TRAVELS WITH DARLEY's 10th Season to Air On PBS Stations Beginning This Month

The 10th season of TRAVELS WITH DARLEY brings viewers insights into the deeper meaning of travel through diverse culture, cuisine, heritage, and history as told by the locals and Darley drawing on over a decade and a half of global travels. Launching starting January 7th on PBS with eight (8) all-new 30-minute episodes, Darley once again steps out of her comfort zone to share travels that help rejuvenate and restore balance between mind, body and soul.

With the opening of international borders after over two years of pandemic isolation, Darley anticipated people would want to visit places that would serve to quench their pent-up quest for travel and better their personal well-being. Filmed in international and U.S. locations, including Istanbul and throughout Türkiye, Québec, Santa Fe, Bordeaux and Wilmington, Delaware, Darley enlists local experts to share hidden gems.

"I've always looked to share lesser-known stories. As my crew and I reflect on filming ten seasons, I'm particularly excited about our episodes featuring 'human interest journeys that will help those who watch reflect on the deeper meaning of travel and to value how stepping out of your comfort zone and taking the time to learn can enrich our lives and inspire us to be more than... beyond the bragging rights moments," said Darley Newman, the series host and creator. "By traveling the world and getting to know new people and places, we can become better global citizens and more inspired people."

Women and wellness is a running theme of the 10TH Anniversary Season of TRAVELS WITH DARLEY. In Québec, Darley meets a female winemaker who has turned a century-old sugar shack into a thriving winery that allows her staff to gain year-round employment in the Eastern Townships. In Québec City, Darley finds at an Augustinian Monastery where travelers can restore their spirit while staying in dormitories, once the homes of cloistered nuns who helped those in need.

In Santa Fe, New Mexico, she visits iconic Ghost Ranch to walk in the footsteps of Georgia O'Keeffe with a cowboy who grew up alongside the artist and pioneer. Darley talks with George R.R. Martin, the famed creator of GAME OF THRONES and the new House of the Dragon, about his entrepreneurial adventures creating Sky Railway to bring back to life the old Santa Fe Railway. She rides the rails to the old West town of Lamy to share this immersive adventure that takes passengers back in time.

In Istanbul, Darley heads into the world's first underground cruise terminal with trailblazing Chief Port Officer Figen Ayan at Galataport Istanbul, a sustainable building project working to meld old and new Istanbul and bring locals and visitors together in art-rich public spaces. In Cappadocia, she meets the Einstein of pottery, Chez Galip, and his wife Lillian Körükçü to learn how this multi-generational family of artists has inspired the women of Avanos and beyond to keep a centuries old craft alive. She travels to lesser visited Southeastern Türkiye to chronicle develops at a newly uncovered archaeological site that pre-dates Stonehenge by 6,000 years.

In Wilmington, Delaware, Darley dives into American history, tracing her Swedish heritage at the Old Swedes Church and examining at how historic spaces can help enrich our minds. She leads viewers through the historic du Pont estates and discovers how this family influenced everything from the growth of American citites to Jacqueline Kennedy's restoration of The White House.

In Bordeaux, France, Darley visits Cite du Vin, a museum devoted to wine, revealing the healing benefits of wine throughout history. She meets entrepreneurs and historians as she shares how to get the most out of your visit to France's renowned wine region, including archaeological marvels, historic landmarks, cultural treasures-and multiple wine tastings.

This 10th season milestone kicks off on PBS stations starting January 2023 and spring of 2023 on Ovation TV's JOURNY. Eight new episodes bring the series to a total of 59 half hours.

Episodes include; "Québec," "Istanbul, Antalya & the Aegean Coast in Türkiye," "Cappadocia, Istanbul & Anatolia in Türkiye" "Santa Fe Railroads & Glamping," "Santa Fe Art & History," "Bordeaux, France Part Wine & History," "Bordeaux, France Markets & Villages," and "Wilmington, Delaware."

Watch previous seasons of the series on JOURNY, Wondrium and Amazon Prime.