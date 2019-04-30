TOY STORY 4 Kicks Off Promotions Campaign

The toys are back on the big screen with an all-new adventure in Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 4," inviting 14 brands to join the fun, including Alaska Airlines, Babybel® and The Laughing Cow®, Best Western®, Blue Diamond Almond Breeze®, Bounty®, Chrysler, Clorox, Dannon Danimals®, Go RVing, JOANN, Juicy Juice®, Kellogg's®, McDonalds and Ziploc®. Directed by Josh Cooley ("Riley's First Date?"), and produced by Jonas Rivera ("Inside Out," "Up") and Mark Nielsen (associate producer "Inside Out"), "Toy Story 4" ventures to U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019.

"These amazing brands have come up with some very exciting, imaginative campaigns to support 'Toy Story 4,' and we can't wait to share them with fans this summer," said Lylle Breier, senior vice president, global marketing partnerships for The Walt Disney Studios.

ALASKA AIRLINES will collaborate with Disney and Pixar this June to theme an aircraft to celebrate Woody and the gang's latest adventure. This newly-themed plane featuring the film's lead characters will delight guests traveling to the Disneyland® Resort and and to the 116 destinations that Alaska serves from the West Coast, the most of any airline. To learn about promotional activities leading up to the June 21 release of "Toy Story 4," fans can follow @AlaskaAir on Twitter and facebook.com/alaskaairlines .

BABYBEL® and THE LAUGHING COW® invite "Toy Story 4" fans everywhere to experience an Adventure 4 The Whole Family! This summer's tastiest cheese snacks offer exclusive content the whole family can enjoy together at Adventure4Family.com , in addition to in-store promotions and limited-time character packs, including the newest member of the "Toy Story 4" crew, Forky! Manufactured by Bel Brands USA Inc., a subsidiary of Fromageries Bel., Babybel® and The Laughing Cow® offer a variety of playful snacks perfect to experience with the whole family. belbrandsusa.com

BEST WESTERN® HOTELS & RESORTS is teaming up with Disney and Pixar to celebrate "Toy Story 4" and launch an integrated campaign as part of its BW Rewards Rush® Promotion. The story starts at Today's Best Western where Best Western Rewards® (BWR®) members can receive a $20 Best Western Travel Card®1 after their first stay. With over 4,500 locations in nearly 100 countries and territories worldwide, Best Western has been a trusted hotel brand for family vacations for over 70 years. Wherever Life Takes You, Best Western Is There.® 1Offer ends 9/2/19. Get a $20 Best Western Travel Card® on your first stay. Other restrictions apply. Visit bestwestern.com for complete terms and conditions. Offer valid at any Best Western branded hotel worldwide.

BLUE DIAMOND?ALMOND BREEZE®, the number one almondmilk in the U.S., is collaborating with "Toy Story 4" to encourage memorable family moments. From May 10, 2019, to August 2, 2019, Blue Diamond Almond Breeze is running a national promotion in which consumers can receive a Fandango Movie Ticket2 to see "Toy Story 4" or any other Disney movie with the purchase of three participating Blue Diamond Almond Breeze® almondmilks. Blue Diamond Growers, which markets the Almond Breeze® brand, is a 109-year-old grower-owned cooperative based in California. Visit activaterewards.com/AlmondBreeze/details for more details. 2Movie Ticket valued up to $12.00. Limits and restrictions apply. For full details, see activaterewards.com/almondbreeze/details .

BOUNTY paper towels come with new "Toy Story 4" prints for a limited time that the whole family will love. Bounty, the most awarded paper towel3, is part of P&G [NYSE:PG], which serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. 3Based on online media awards for past 5 years.

CHRYSLER BRAND is getting the party started with a new television commercial that spotlights the Chrysler Pacifica and includes the characters from "Toy Story 4." The Chrysler Pacifica is the most innovative minivan in its class with exclusive-to-the-segment features such as hands-free power sliding doors, Stow 'n Go seating and Uconnect Theater with two 10-inch touchscreens. As America's first hybrid minivan, the Pacifica Hybrid delivers all-electric range of 32 miles and a total driving range of 520 miles, providing a no-compromise vehicle when it comes to efficiency and comfort. Whether you're going on a road trip or having a dance party in your driveway, the Chrysler Pacifica has enough room for all friends, both old and new.

THE CLOROX BRAND, in collaboration with "Toy Story 4," is launching a new marketing campaign in late May. Visit Disney.com/FamilyVacation for more information, or check out @Clorox on Facebook. The Clorox brand is part of a broad portfolio of trusted, recognized consumer and professional products from The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX), a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer with approximately 8,700 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2018 sales of $6.1 billion. To learn more, visit TheCloroxCompany.com , including the Good Growth blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo. CLX-B

DANIMALS® is the No. 1 kids brand in the dairy aisle, offering delicious smoothies and yogurts that kids love and parents can feel good about, and they're teaming up with Disney and Pixar to bring the excitement of "Toy Story 4" to kids across the country. Danimals® Smoothies and Danimals® Squeezeables® dressed up as favorite characters from "Toy Story 4" will hit shelves nationwide in the dairy aisle at the end of May 2019. Celebrating the famous themes of friendship and adventure, Danimals® and "Toy Story 4" gives kids an exciting reason to share their love of smoothies and yogurt with Danimals® and "Toy Story 4" creative and additional footage online and on TV channels across the country in May.

GO RVING is teaming up with Disney and Pixar in celebration of "Toy Story 4" to launch an integrated marketing campaign to inspire RV travel that takes family and friends on unforgettable adventures - just like Bonnie's family and the "Toy Story 4" friends. RV road trip adventures are as much about forming unbreakable bonds as the travel itself. Now in its 22nd year, Go RVing challenges Americans to 'find their away' and pursue their passions more frequently when they travel by RV. Formed by the RV manufacturers, dealers and campgrounds to educate consumers about the benefits of RV travel and camping, Go RVing shares its messages of self-exploration through travel to today's hurried families and adventure-seekers. Road warriors can get their own RV adventure started by visiting GoRVing.com.

JOANN Stores is celebrating "Toy Story 4" with hands-on events and a variety of licensed "Toy Story 4" craft kits and character fabrics in stores nationwide. For more than 75 years, JOANN has inspired creativity in the hearts, hands and minds of its customers. With more than 865 stores across the nation, JOANN serves as a convenient single stop for all of the supplies, guidance and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion. For collaboration and event details, store locations, project ideas, and a full product offering, visit joann.com.

JUICY JUICE® is excited to get parents and kids ready for the ultimate summer adventure-"Toy Story 4"-with a special on-pack takeover and playful promotion that kicks off May 1. Visit juicyjuicegame.com for more details. Part of Connecticut-based Harvest Hill Beverage Company, Juicy Juice® is the leading 100 percent kids' juice brand in the U.S. Juicy Juice products are available in single-serve and multi-serve formats to the retail and foodservice channels. For complete nutrition facts, recipe and activity ideas, and other helpful information, visit JuicyJuice.com . For more information on Harvest Hill, please visit HarvestHill.com.

KELLOGG'S® is celebrating the release of "Toy Story 4" with an exciting in-pack premium only available on specially-marked boxes at Walmart. For a limited-time, select Kellogg's cereals include a free window decal featuring classic and soon-to-be favorite toys from the upcoming film. Round up all five collectable character decals starting May 10, 2019.

MCDONALD'S teams up with Disney and Pixar starting June 11 to bring the "Toy Story 4" movie release experience to life at participating McDonald's restaurants. Ten Happy Meal toys will be available for families and children to collect and build their own magical carnival. In addition to the toy, each Happy Meal toy bag carries a ticket that can be scanned in the McDonald's App (or entered at www.MagicAtMcD.com) for exciting opportunities and exclusive content. The fun goes beyond the restaurant, leveraging the magic of AI technology in the Snapchat App to step customers through a Happy Meal box and into the world of "Toy Story 4." By entering this digital portal, users will find themselves in the animated world of the carnival similar to that featured in the movie. Each screen tap within the app further immerses users in the experience.

ZIPLOC® brand is inspiring families to discover new ways to adventure. In celebration of "Toy Story 4," Ziploc is creating reusable sandwich and snack bags featuring "Toy Story 4" designs to give playtime and snack time an extra dose of adventurous fun. To learn more about reusable Ziploc® brand products and how to recycle them, visit ziploc.com and follow us on Facebook.





