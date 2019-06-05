TOP GEAR Returns to BBC America This July

Jun. 5, 2019  
TOP GEAR Returns to BBC America This July

After releasing the action-packed trailer last week, BBC AMERICA today announced that the all-new season of Top Gear premieres on the network on Sunday, July 14 at 8/7c.

Featuring new hosts Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and returning host Chris Harris, the premiere episode sees the trio reliving their first car experiences in Ethiopia. Freddie, Paddy and Chris are tasked with buying a fine example of their own first car, and drive their purchases to the Danakil Depression - the hottest year-round place on Earth. Moreover, Chris takes to the track in the McLaren 600LT and Ferrari 488 Pista in order to determine which track-day supercar is the best. Suffice to say, Europe's tire manufacturers were kept in business for another few years.

Hosts:

Freddie Flintoff

  • Former Ashes-winning England cricketer and TV presenter
  • Twitter: @Flintoff11

Paddy McGuinness

Chris Harris

  • Returning motoring journalist and racing-driver
  • Twitter: @harrismonkey



