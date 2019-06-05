TOP GEAR Returns to BBC America This July

After releasing the action-packed trailer last week, BBC AMERICA today announced that the all-new season of Top Gear premieres on the network on Sunday, July 14 at 8/7c.

Featuring new hosts Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and returning host Chris Harris, the premiere episode sees the trio reliving their first car experiences in Ethiopia. Freddie, Paddy and Chris are tasked with buying a fine example of their own first car, and drive their purchases to the Danakil Depression - the hottest year-round place on Earth. Moreover, Chris takes to the track in the McLaren 600LT and Ferrari 488 Pista in order to determine which track-day supercar is the best. Suffice to say, Europe's tire manufacturers were kept in business for another few years.

Hosts:

Freddie Flintoff

Former Ashes-winning England cricketer and TV presenter

Twitter: @Flintoff11

Paddy McGuinness

Entertainment host and comedian

Twitter: @PaddyMcGuinness

Chris Harris

Returning motoring journalist and racing-driver

Twitter: @harrismonkey





Related Articles View More TV Stories