tomorrow x together to sing solo leveling’s opening theme song

The anime for Solo Leveling, based on Chugong's manhwa, has some exciting news! The official website REVEALED that the opening theme song, "LEveL," will be performed by TOMORROW X TOGETHER and composer Hiroyuki Sawano. The anime is set to have a world premiere with the first two episodes in Tokyo and Seoul on December 10, followed by a premiere in Los Angeles on December 14.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Sawano shared announcement videos, creating a buzz for the upcoming series. The opening theme's single is scheduled to launch on January 24, adding to the anticipation.

The anime, set to premiere in January, features a talented cast, including Taito Ban as Sung Jinwoo/Shun Mizushino, Reina Ueda as Cha Hae-In/Shizuku Kosaka, Hiroki Touchi as Baek Yoonho/Taiga Shirakawa, Genta Nakamura as Yoo Jinho/Kenta Morohishi, Daisuke Hirakawa as Choi Jong-In/Shin Mogami, Banjou Ginga as Go Gunhee/Kiyoomi Gotō, Makoto Furukawa as Woo Jinchui/Akira Inukai, and Haruna Mikawa as Aoi Mizushino.

The story revolves around the appearance of "gates" connecting our world to another dimension, leading to the awakening of humans with supernatural powers known as "hunters." Sung Jinwoo, initially seen as the weakest hunter, takes on a mysterious quest after a near-fatal encounter, embarking on a journey of leveling up when others aren't.

Directed by Shunsuke Nakashige and produced by A-1 Pictures, the anime boasts a talented team, with Noboru Kimura as THE HEAD writer, Tomoko Sudo designing characters, and Hiroyuki Sawano composing the music.

Crunchyroll will be streaming the anime worldwide, excluding Asia. The Solo Leveling manhwa, which concluded in December 2021, gained popularity after launching on Webtoon in March 2018. Yen Press publishes the English versions of both the manhwa and the original novel series. In Japanese, Kadokawa publishes the manhwa under the title "Ore Dake Level-Up na Ken," with the 14th volume released on September 22. Get ready for an action-packed anime adventure coming your way soon!