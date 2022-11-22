Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TMZ Announces MERRY ELFIN' CHRISTMAS 2022 Recap Special

TMZ's Merry Elfin’ Christmas special airs Monday, December 5 at 8/7C on FOX.

Nov. 22, 2022  

This Christmas, some of the biggest names in entertainment take over TMZ.

This holiday season, the biggest stars take over TMZ on TMZ's Merry Elfin' Christmas special Monday, December 5 at 8/7C on FOX.

An all-Star gang of your favorite chefs, reality stars, actors, musicians and more. Recount their craziest stories of 2022, and they DON'T hold back!

Join Post Malone, Henry Winkler, Giada De Laurentiis, Kenya Moore, Smokey Robinson, Kenny G and Camille Vasquez on the all-new special TMZ's Merry Elfin' Christmas as they give their takes on the biggest stories that kept everyone talking in 2022.

Watch the new promo here:



