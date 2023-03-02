TLC's RETURN TO AMISH Sets March 14 Return

Freedom doesn't come easy, even on vacation. In RETURN TO AMISH, premiering with a brand new season on Tuesday, March 14 at 10pm ET/PT on TLC, a group of Amish and former Amish grapple with living in a world outside of their closed communities to figure out where they truly belong.

This season, the group heads to Florida, where new Amish cast members take a deep dive INTO THE UNKNOWN as they leave their restrictive settlements IN SEARCH OF their hopes and dreams. Kenneth wishes to be the first Amish player to make a Division 1 college basketball team; Daniel wants to find a wife from the non-Amish world; and Fannie will be seeking answers for who she truly is rather than who she's told to be.

Meanwhile, Rosana, Ada, Maureen, Sabrina, Jethro, Jeremiah and Carmela face new challenges and struggles as they continue to navigate their lives among the old-order Amish and non-Amish worlds. However, things do not go as planned as unrestricted freedom proves to be terrifying and anxiety-inducing, causing some to face lifelong consequences.