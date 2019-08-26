TLC to Premiere New Season of LONG ISLAND MEDIUM This October

TLC's LONG ISLAND MEDIUM returns for a new season, premiering Friday, October 18 at 9PM ET/PT as Theresa Caputo shares more of the heartwarming­, and sometimes heartbreaking readings that fans have come to love over the years. The new episodes also include celebrity readings with Tatum O'Neal, Wayne Brady, Louie Anderson, Michael Fishman, Bronson Pinchot, Arie & Lauren Luyendyk, Taylor Dayne, Kate Flannery and Reginald VelJohnson.

Throughout the season, Theresa's ability to help individuals connect with their departed loved ones results in emotional, and even shocking readings. In an extremely rare dual appearance, a spirit surfaces during an intense reading with a family that has experienced devastating tragedy; later, in an unrelated group reading, Theresa is stunned when the same spirit emerges once more. As always, Theresa strives to balance her identities as both a medium and a mother, which proves challenging when spirits come through while wedding dress-shopping with her engaged daughter Victoria at Kleinfeld Bridal, home of SAY YES TO THE DRESS.

Fans continue to cherish the meaningful moments Theresa is able to facilitate thanks to her gift, and this new season promises to deliver more of the jaw-dropping, emotional connections that turn skeptics into believers. This season, one lucky viewer will have the chance to win a reading with Theresa! Be sure to tune-in every Friday to learn how to enter.





