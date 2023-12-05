TLC Sets Return of 90 DAY FIANCE, SAY YES TO THE DRESS & More

This new year, ten popular and eagerly anticipated series return to TLC, providing viewers with over 135 hours of entertainment.

Returning shows include 90 Day: The Single Life, 90 DAY: THE SINGLE LIFE Pillow Talk, My 600-lb Life, 90 Day Diaries, Say Yes To The Dress, Little People, Big World, 7 Little Johnstons, My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?, SEEKING SISTER WIFE and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

TLC continues its momentum as the #1 primetime cable network without sports among Adults and Women 25-54 & 18-49 in 4Q23td. TLC is the #1 primetime cable network on Sunday nights in 4Q23td, including sports, and top 3 on Monday and Tuesday nights with W25-54.

Following are the hit series returning to TLC in 2024:

90 DAY: THE SINGLE LIFE: Premieres Monday, January 1 at 8pm ET/PT

90 Day singles look to move past their failed romances and start fresh with better and stronger relationships. This season, SINGLE LIFE fan favorites spice things up with a season of “firsts” – first dates, first loves, first kisses. From an island romance right out of a fantasy novel to relationship ultimatums, we follow our singles as they journey through the modern dating world and prove that it's never too late to fall in love. 90 DAY: THE SINGLE LIFE is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction, for TLC.

90 DAY THE SINGLE LIFE: PILLOW TALK: Premieres Monday, January 1 at 10pm ET/PT

90 Day franchise favorites invite viewers into their homes as they watch and comment on the latest episodes of 90 DAY: THE SINGLE LIFE. The Pillow Talkers have all been through the 90 Day universe and have their own take and advice on what these singles should be LOOKING FOR in a new romantic partner and they aren't holding back! 90 DAY THE SINGLE LIFE: PILLOW TALK is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction, for TLC.

90 DAY DIARIES: Premieres Monday, January 8 at 9pm ET/PT

In 90 DAY DIARIES, the cast members film themselves in their day-to-day lives as they navigate new challenges in their relationships and experience major life milestones. This season celebrates new beginnings, from births to new homes, dating, travel adventures and all the ups and downs in between. Featured couples include Patrick and Thais, Kara and Guillermo, Steven and Olga, Ed and Liz, Elizabeth and Andrei, Ari and Bini, Brandon and Julia, Tom and Caesar, David and Annie, Jenny and Sumit, and Kim, Cortney and Syngin. 90 DAY DIARIES is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction, for TLC.

LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD: Premieres Tuesday, February 20 at 9pm ET/PT

Just as the Roloffs settle into a rhythm, family surprises and continued tension give rise to new struggles and questions. After an unexpected proposal, Matt and Caryn excitedly look to the future while building their dream home on the farm, but the constant strain on THE FAMILY makes them wonder what that future will look like. While Amy continues to enjoy married life with Chris, she remains unsettled by THE FAMILY strife.

To help bring THE FAMILY together and support a cause near and dear to her, she decides to throw a fundraiser and enlists Chris, Matt, and Caryn's help. But it doesn't take long before the stress rises to the surface. Meanwhile, Zach and Tori are enjoying their busy lives with three kids. However, everything is turned upside down when Zach is rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery. LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD is produced for TLC by Bright Spot Content, an All3Media America Company, in association with Gay Rosenthal Productions.

SEEKING SISTER WIFE: Premieres Monday, March 4 at 9pm ET/PT

The new season will document the lives of five polygamous families as they navigate the challenges of actively searching for and courting potential new sister wives. With two returning families and three new couples, these families are determined to open their hearts and homes to new wives, even if a few growing pains are felt along the way. SEEKING SISTER WIFE is produced for TLC by Bright Spot Content, an All3Media America company.

MY 600-LB LIFE: Premieres Wednesday, March 6 at 8pm ET/PT

The series follows the journeys of morbidly obese people who turn to Dr. Younan Nowzaradan to perform high-risk gastric bypass surgery as a last-chance measure to save their lives. This season explores the emotional and physical battles of all-new patients including a paralyzed man desperate to find a way to stand, a bride-to-be fighting to finally walk down the aisle and a recovering drug addict whose life is now dominated by a new addiction: compulsive eating. MY 600-LB LIFE is produced by Megalomedia for TLC.

7 LITTLE JOHNSTONS: Premieres Tuesday, March 12 at 10pm ET/PT

This season marks the beginning of some major new chapters for the Johnston family. With Emma and Alex starting senior year of high school, Trent and Amber inch closer to entering the empty nester phase of their lives and decide to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary all year long, complete with mystery dates and a salsa dance performance.

Meanwhile, Anna becomes the first Johnston child to own a home, while Emma struggles to make real friendships. Alex and Allie's relationship hits a rocky patch as the distance wears on the young couple. Jonah leans into his new hobby of BBQing and considers the possibility of making a career out of it. Finally, Liz and Brice reveal a big secret they've been keeping from the entire family. 7 LITTLE JOHNSTONS is produced by Figure 8 Films for TLC.

90 DAY FIANCÉ: HAPPILY EVER AFTER?: Premieres Sunday, March 17 at 8pm ET/PT

The couples that viewers have come to know and love are back for a brand-new season as they navigate the highs and lows of relationships. They'll be put to THE TEST on everything from immigration issues, pregnancies, potential breakups, and more. With these couples kissing the honeymoon stage goodbye, are they headed toward happily ever after or happily never after? 90 DAY FIANCÉ: HAPPILY EVER AFTER is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction, for TLC.

SAY YES TO THE DRESS: Premieres Saturday, April 6 at 8pm ET/PT

At Kleinfeld Bridal, the world's premier bridal salon, the experience is part fashion show, part bridal story and part family therapy. This season, Randy and his team navigate the toughest entourages, new extreme demands and even pull off a surprise wedding in the salon! From a non-binary bride LOOKING FOR two looks in one to a modest bride on THE HUNT for a perfect gown for her conservative Jewish ceremony and a bald bride ready to prove she is beautiful without a veil, the Kleinfeld team ensures every bride feels perfect on their wedding day. SAY YES TO THE DRESS is produced by Half Yard Productions for TLC.

MY 600-LB LIFE: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?: Premieres Wednesday, April 24 at 8pm ET/PT

Catch up with Dr. Nowzaradan's patients from the past seasons to see how their weight-loss journeys are progressing months and even years later after their bariatric surgery. They share insights into how their life has changed and what their daily life looks like now. MY 600-LB LIFE is produced by Megalomedia for TLC.

