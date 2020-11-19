TLC Launches 90 DAY FIANCE: THE PODCAST

TLC is giving fans of the juggernaut 90 Day Fiancé franchise even more to love with the launch of 90 DAY FIANCÉ: THE PODCAST. Each episode will reveal exclusive content and must-hear interviews from the cast, along with special guests dishing on everyone's favorite show. The podcast is set to launch on Tuesday, December 1, just in time for the December 6 premiere of 90 DAY FIANCÉ Season 8.

Every Tuesday, TLC "insider" hosts Mike and Alexa will break down the latest episodes and dive deep into the drama, from the wildest to the most unbelievable moments across the franchises. Fans can listen to catch ups with past and current cast members, and hear discussions around the pitfalls of long-distance love, language barriers, and cross-cultural relationships. Brought to you by TLC, 90 DAY FIANCÉ: THE PODCAST will include special series announcements and insiders' perspectives to satisfy 90 Day fans' thirst for details.

"We have continued to feed the 90 Day superfan appetite with franchise expanders, yet there was one platform left untapped, until now," said Cameron Curtis, Vice President, Multi-Platform Strategy & Digital Media, TLC. "We're excited to bring viewers even further under the 90 Day tent, up-close and personal with our 90 Day couples as they share their international love stories in this intimate, unvarnished way," said Curtis.

