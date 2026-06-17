TIP TOE Series, Starring Alan Cumming, Coming to STARZ in the U.S.

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STARZ has acquired the exclusive U.S. and English Canada rights to Tip Toe, a thriller series from BAFTA award-winning writer Russell T Davies and starring Tony Award-winner Alan Cumming and David Morrissey.

Cumming and Morrissey play warring neighbors in the five-part series, which "explores the most corrosive forces facing the LGBTQ+ community today." It first debuted on Channel 4 in the UK in May and will arrive on STARZ later this year.

"Leo (Cumming) and Clive (Morrissey) have lived next door to each other in Manchester for almost 15 years. Leo runs Spit & Polish, a bar on Canal Street and Clive is an electrician with two teenage sons. But just as life should be settling down for both, the world around them is growing more tense. Words become weapons, opinions become radicalized and gradually the two neighbors become deadly enemies in a tense, thrilling drama that spotlights the prejudices that have started to creep back into our lives, in a story that speaks not just to the queer community, but to the world at large," reads the synopsis.

“Russell T Davies has created a gripping and deeply affecting series that speaks directly to the cultural tensions and anxieties shaping modern life,” said Alison Hoffman, President, STARZ Networks. “Anchored by extraordinary performances from Alan Cumming and David Morrissey, ‘Tip Toe’ examines identity, fear, and polarization in our society in a way that is at once funny, devastating and profoundly human. It’s exactly the type of daring and original storytelling that we’re dedicated and proud to champion at STARZ.”

Filmed entirely in Manchester, the series also stars Pooky Quesnel (“The A Word,” “Moonflower Murders”) as Clive’s wife, Marie; Jackson Connor (“Phoenix Rise,” “Masters of the Air") as Clive’s youngest son, George; Joseph Evans (The Map That Leads To You, CC Emily) as George’s older brother, Saul; Elizabeth Berrington (“Lost Boys & Fairies,” Last Night In Soho) as Leo’s best friend, Stephanie; Iz Hesketh (“Renegade Nell,” “Hollyoaks”) as Zee, and Shakeel Kimotho (“La Cage Aux Folles” at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and the international tour of “Cats”) as Hanna, who both work at Spit & Polish; Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (“Wednesday,” “Devs”) as the bar’s manager, Judy; Paul Rhys (Saltburn, Napoleon) as Melba, a Canal Street fixture; Charlie Condou (“Doctor Who,” “Unforgotten”) as Leo’s ex-husband, Curtis; and Denise Welch (“Waterloo Road,” “Coronation Street”) as Diane.

“Tip Toe” is produced by Quay Street Productions, with Nicola Shindler, CEO of Quay Street Productions (“Happy Valley,” “It’s a Sin,” “Queer as Folk”), Russell T Davies (“Doctor Who,” “Queer as Folk,” “It’s a Sin”), Peter Hoar (“The Last of Us,” “It’s A Sin”) and Alan Cumming serving as executive producers. The series is produced by Phil Collinson (“It's a Sin,” “Gentleman Jack”) directed by Peter Hoar and is cast by Andy Pryor (“Doctor Who,” “It’s a Sin”). “Tip Toe” is produced in association with ITV Studios which also distributes the show internationally. The deal with STARZ was brokered by KATIE Buchanan and Rob Kaplan at ITV Studios.

Photo Credit: STARZ

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