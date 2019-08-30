TIGER RISING from Queen Latifah Adds Dennis Quaid, Madalen Mills

Aug. 30, 2019  

Variety reports that Queen Latifah-led independent film "Tiger Rising" will also star Dennis Quaid and Madalen Mills. The film is based on Kate DiCamillo's bestselling children's book.

"Tiger Rising" centers on a reserved 12-year-old boy who has just lost his mother and meets a full-grown Bengal tiger hidden in the Florida woods, held captive by the mean-spirited motel owner, played by Quaid. Latifah plays a mysterious maid and Mills will portray the stubborn NEW GIRL in school. The boy must decide whether to set the tiger free and in turn uncage his emotional grief.

Quaid starred in "The Right Stuff," "The Parent Trap," "The Rookie," and many more notable films. He was recently seen in "A Dog's Journey."

Mills will star in upcoming movie musical "Jingle Jangle." She starred on Broadway in "School of Rock: The Musical."

Read the original story on Variety.



