TIFFANY HADDISH PRESENTS: THEY READY to Launch On Netflix August 13

Jul. 23, 2019  

TIFFANY HADDISH PRESENTS: THEY READY will launch globally on Netflix August 13, 2019.

Produced by Emmy-Nominated Push It Productions from Wanda Sykes and Page Hurwitz and She Ready Productions from Tiffany Haddish.

Watch the date announce video below!

Comedian and Girl's Trip breakout star Tiffany Haddish introduces the world to six of her favorite comedians in Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready - a bold new collection of hilarious half-hour stand-up comedy specials. Hosted and executive produced by Haddish and She Ready Productions, the special features a diverse group of comedians with whom she shares a personal history, including Chaunté Wayans (Wild n' Out), April Macie (Last Comic Standing), Tracey Ashley (The Last O.G.), Aida Rodriguez (Comedy Central's This Week at the Comedy Cellar), Flame Monroe (Def Comedy Jam), and Marlo Williams (BET's Comicview). Legendary comic Wanda Sykes and veteran producer Page Hurwitz also serve as executive producers via their production company Push It Productions.



