TIFF Announces Jessica Chastain as Recipient of TIFF Tribute Actor Award

Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey, Co-Heads of TIFF, are pleased to announce two-time Academy Award-nominated actor Jessica Chastain as the recipient of this year's TIFF Tribute Actor Award supported by the Tory Family. The 2021 TIFF Tribute Awards will take place during the 46th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival.



"Jessica has brought to life such strong and inspiring roles for women, from the films that have screened at TIFF such as The Debt, Take Shelter, The Martian, Crimson Peak, and Molly's Game to the upcoming World Premiere of The Eyes of Tammy Faye at the Festival - she is one of the most respected actors of her generation," said Vicente, Executive Director and Co-Head, TIFF. "Her recent portrayal of Tammy Faye Bakker is a testament to her exceptional onscreen presence and talent."



The Eyes of Tammy Faye is an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. In the 1970s and '80s, Tammy Faye and her husband, Jim Bakker, rose from humble beginnings to create the world's largest religious broadcasting network and theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance and prosperity. Tammy Faye was legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life. However, it wasn't long before financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and scandal toppled their carefully constructed empire.



Previous recipients of the TIFF Tribute Actor Award include Meryl Streep, Joaquin Phoenix, Kate Winslet, and Sir Anthony Hopkins. TIFF recently announced that award-winning documentary filmmaker, writer, singer, and activist Alanis Obomsawin will be honoured with the Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media supported by Participant Media, and Academy Award-nominated French Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve will receive the TIFF Ebert Director Award at this year's Awards. Additional TIFF Tribute Award recipients will be announced in the coming weeks.



The TIFF Tribute Awards honour the film industry's outstanding contributors and their achievements, recognizing leading industry members, acting talent, directorial expertise, new talent, and a below-the-line artist and creator. The Awards also serve as TIFF's largest annual fundraiser to support TIFF's year-round programmes and core mission to transform the way people see the world through film. This year's event will raise funds for TIFF's diversity, equity and inclusion initiative and champion a safe, community-focused and inspiring return to cinemas. The 2021 TIFF Tribute Awards will be co-produced by Bell Media Studios and, for the second straight year, will be broadcast nationally by CTV and streamed internationally by Variety.



In 2020 the TIFF Tribute Awards celebrated the remarkable talents and contributions of Mira Nair, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Kate Winslet, Chloé Zhao, Terence Blanchard, and Tracey Deer, some of whom went on to win awards on the international stage - such as Zhao (Nomadland), Deer (Beans), and Hopkins (The Father). Meryl Streep, Taika Waititi, Mati Diop, Joaquin Phoenix, and Roger Deakins were celebrated during the Awards' inaugural event in 2019.

Two-time Academy Award nominee and multiple award winner Jessica Chastain will next be seen opposite Oscar Isaac in HBO's Scenes from a Marriage, an adaptation of Ingmar Bergman's 1970s miniseries, and Searchlight's The Eyes of Tammy Faye opposite Andrew Garfield. In 2022, she will be seen in The 355, an international spy thriller based on an original idea by Chastain for her production company Freckle Films. Chastain will shortly play music legend Tammy Wynette in the limited series George & Tammy opposite Josh Brolin. In 2019, she starred in the global box-office hit sequel It Chapter Two, and, prior to that, in the X-Men franchise, Dark Phoenix, and Aaron Sorkin's Molly's Game, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama. Previous features include Woman Walks Ahead, The Zookeeper's Wife, and Miss Sloane, which garnered her Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama. Prior to that she starred in the critically acclaimed A Most Violent Year, The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby, Miss Julie, and Interstellar. Chastain has starred in Terrence Malick's Academy Award-nominated drama Tree of Life opposite Brad Pitt and Sean Penn, The Debt, Take Shelter, Zero Dark 30, and The Help, for which she was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, also receiving a Golden Globe nomination, Screen Actors Guild nomination and Critics' Choice nomination. She made her Broadway debut in the revival of The Heiress in 2012. Chastain launched Freckle Films, a New York-based film and television production company, in 2016.



The Government of Canada intends to open its borders for non-essential travel for American citizens and permanent residents on August 9, 2021 and citizens of any country on September 7, 2021, provided that the domestic epidemiologic situation remains favourable, and that visitors have been fully vaccinated with Government of Canada-approved vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen - Johnson & Johnson - AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD) at least 14 days prior to entering Canada. In addition to this, travellers must also: meet the pre-entry test requirements; provide a digital copy of vaccination documentation; provide COVID-19-related information electronically through the ArriveCAN app prior to arrival in Canada; provide a quarantine plan and be prepared to quarantine in case border agents determine they do not meet the necessary requirements; be asymptomatic upon arrival; and participate in random COVID-19 testing. Those meeting these requirements can travel to Canada without having to quarantine, including the elimination of the three-night hotel quarantine policy. This allows TIFF to welcome a portion of its traditional volume of international press, industry, and talent back to the Festival as permitted by the Canadian government.



TIFF continues to work closely with the Province of Ontario, the City of Toronto, and public health officials on the safe execution of the Festival, with its number-one priority being the health and well-being of both Festival filmgoers and residents of the community. To help ensure the safest possible experience, TIFF has once again partnered with Medcan, a global health care leader providing medical expertise, consultation, and health inspiration to achieve its mission to help people "Live Well, For Life." Based on the pillars of evidence-based care, exceptional client service, and the latest in technology, Medcan's team of over 90 physicians supports employee health care across the continuum of health, including its "Safe at Work System," which helps organizations navigate the pandemic.