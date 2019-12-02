THIRTEEN's NYC-ARTS to Feature A Conversation with Glenn Lowry, Director of The MoMA

On October 31, NYC-ARTS will feature the program's co-host and New York Emmy winner Philippe de Montebello in conversation with Glenn Lowry, director of The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA).

Lowry became the sixth director of MoMA in 1995. In his tenure, Lowry has continued the museum's legacy of enriching public life through exhibitions, educational programs, publications and digital tools that challenge conventional ideas about Modern and Contemporary art and design, while establishing initiatives that bring MoMA's renowned collection and research to audiences worldwide.

The interview coincides with MoMA's reopening on October 21. In the interview, Lowry will discuss the re-installation of the museum's galleries following the four-month overhaul that began in June. The renovation creates 40,000 square feet of additional space, allowing the museum significantly more room to exhibit art in new and interdisciplinary ways.

NYC-ARTS, THIRTEEN's weekly arts and culture multi-platform showcase, brings arts lovers an all-access pass to the interesting, unusual and unique cultural offerings of the greater New York City region.

Co-hosted by New York Emmy Award winners Philippe de Montebello and Paula Zahn, NYC-ARTS showcases both world-renowned and local, community-based arts organizations.

See below for a full detailing of October's NYC-ARTS lineup.

The program airs on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. on THIRTEEN. Each episode is also available to stream on NYC-ARTS.org the Friday following the broadcast. Encore presentations generally follow on Sundays at 11 a.m. on THIRTEEN; Tuesdays at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. on WLIW21; Saturdays at 7 p.m. on NJTV. NYC-ARTS anchors a five hour wheel on the new ALL ARTS channel, seen daily at 5 a.m., 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Thursday, October 3

8-8:30 p.m.

NYC-ARTS #463

Weekly magazine providing the tri-state audience with a unique overview of the city's unparalleled cultural offerings with co-hosts Philippe de Montebello and Paula Zahn. This week's program features a profile of pianist Henry Kramer, winner of a 2019 Avery Fisher Career Grant Award. This week's program also features a profile of the Eldridge Street Synagogue on the Lower East Side.

Thursday, October 10

8-8:30 p.m.

NYC-ARTS #464

Weekly magazine providing the tri-state audience with a unique overview of the city's unparalleled cultural offerings with co-hosts Philippe de Montebello and Paula Zahn. This week's episode features Wavertree, the 1885 cargo ship on view at the South Street Seaport Museum. The program will also feature the Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, NY and Emanuel Leutze's "Washington Crossing the Delaware" exhibition on view at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Thursday, October 17

8-8:30 p.m.

NYC-ARTS #465

Weekly magazine providing the tri-state audience with a unique overview of the city's unparalleled cultural offerings with co-hosts Philippe de Montebello and Paula Zahn. This week's episode features a profile of The Metropolitan Opera Chorus.

Thursday, October 24

8-8:30 p.m.

NYC-ARTS #466

Weekly magazine providing the tri-state audience with a unique overview of the city's unparalleled cultural offerings with co-hosts Philippe de Montebello and Paula Zahn. This week's episode features a profile of photographer Joel Meyerowitz. The program will also feature a segment on The Audubon Mural Project.

Thursday, October 31

8-8:30 p.m.

NYC-ARTS #467

Weekly magazine providing the tri-state audience with a unique overview of the city's unparalleled cultural offerings with co-hosts Philippe de Montebello and Paula Zahn. This week's episode features de Montebello in conversation with Glenn Lowry, director of The Museum of Modern Art.

NYC-ARTS is a production of THIRTEEN Productions LLC for WNET, one of America's most prolific and respected public media providers.

Executive Producer: David Horn. Editorial Director: Joan Hershey. Supervising Producer: Mitch Owgang. Senior Producer: Bob Morris. For the digital platforms, Chief Digital Officer: Dan Greenberg. Director of Digital Production: Chris Mather.

NYC-ARTS is made possible in part by First Republic Bank. Major funding for NYC-ARTS is also made possible by Rosalind P. Walter, the Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, The Lewis "Sonny" Turner Fund for Dance, Jody and John Arnhold, Elise Jaffe and Jeffrey Brown, Charles and Valerie Diker, the Elroy and Terry Krumholz Foundation, the Jean Dubinsky Appleton Estate, The Milton and Sally Avery Arts Foundation, and Ellen and James S. Marcus. Additional funding provided by members of THIRTEEN.





