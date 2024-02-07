THE ZONE OF INTEREST Playing February 9 - 15 At The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center In Patchogue NY

The moral complexities of life in a concentration camp during World War II are explored in The Zone of Interest, a thought-provoking film that delves into themes of love, power, and the consequences of unchecked cruelty.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

Set against the backdrop of a concentration camp during World War II, the story delves into the moral complexities surrounding the lives of those involved in the camp, including Nazi officers and prisoners. The film explores the absurdity of human behavior in the face of extreme circumstances, touching on themes of love, power, and the consequences of unchecked cruelty.

"The scenario that Glazer creates and the performances of his lead players serve as a portal, challenging viewers to morph from spectators to participants, grappling with the enduring truth that we're all capable of knowing evil when we see it."
- Ann Hornaday, Washington Post

SHOWTIMES & TICKETS
Adult - $10.00 | Student - $7.00 | Member - $6.00

Get tickets now: https://www.plazamac.org/the-zone-of-interest

FILM DISCUSSION: Please join Professor Peter Mascuch on Friday, February 9th after the 7:30PM show for a film discussion. Peter Mascuch is a professor of English and Film Studies at St. Joseph's University.

OSCAR NOMINATED: (4) Nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Feature, and Best Adapted Screenplay.



